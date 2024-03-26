Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are leading the race to sign Southampton striker Che Adams as a free agent during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Wolves are desperate to add an out-and-out centre-forward to Gary O'Neil's squad, who currently have no fit No. 9's available.

Adams is also attracting interest from Everton and Nottingham Forest, but their Premier League status is far from guaranteed.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly leading the race to sign Southampton striker Che Adams when he becomes a free agent during the 2024 summer transfer window at Molineux, according to The Telegraph.

Wolves have been strikerless throughout the majority of the 2023/24 campaign, with Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan often having to operate in an unfamiliar No. 9 role.

Head coach Gary O'Neil would have liked to have signed an out-and-out striker during the 2024 winter transfer window, but was restricted by the club's need to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations. Adams will become a free agent when his contract with Southampton expires this summer.

REUTERS

Wolves 'chasing' deal for Che Adams

The striker has three months left on his contract with Southampton

According to a report in The Telegraph from journalists Mike McGrath and John Percy, Wolves are leading the chase to sign Che Adams as a free agent, once his contract at Southampton expires in June. The 27-year-old has also attracted Premier League interest from Everton and Nottingham Forest, but both clubs are uncertain of their status in the top-flight come the end of the 2023/24 season.

Adams, lauded as "brilliant" by Southampton boss Russell Martin, can already speak to clubs from abroad over a pre-contract ahead of the summer, but there is significant interest in signing him on a free from clubs in England. O'Neil has been in the market for a striker at Molineux for some time, after missing out on the signings of Yuri Alberto and Armando Broja on Deadline Day of the 2024 winter transfer window. The 40-year-old is understood to have Adams firmly on his radar.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves made a loan to buy option worth £15m to sign Adams on Deadline Day during the 2023 summer transfer window, but a move was eventually blocked by Southampton.

Wolves could yet achieve qualification for European football next term, heightening the need for further recruitments given the potential added pressure on their schedule. The Scotland international has enjoyed a decent season at Southampton, scoring 12 goals and registering five assists across 35 appearances in all competitions.

Che Adams Premier League stats Appearances 124 Minutes 7817 Goals 25 Assists 14 Yellow cards 2

Wolves' current forward options

Sporting director Matt Hobbs will be in the market for a striker this summer

Wolves are currently scraping the barrel when it comes to available attacking options at Molineux for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. Gary O'Neil will be hoping Matheus Cunha is fit for this weekend's trip to Aston Villa, with Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto absent through hamstring injuries. Pablo Sarabia offers the only alternative senior option up front.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs will be on the lookout for a striker during the summer, with Sasa Kalajdzic unavailable until the winter after suffering another long-term knee injury and Fabio Silva, currently on loan at Rangers, looking likely to be sold to raise funds for further signings.

All statistics courtesy of David Ornstein, and Transfermarkt, correct as of 26-03-24.