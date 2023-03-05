Wolverhampton Wanderers made an error when they failed to get a deal over the line last summer, it has been claimed.

Wolverhampton Wanderers may have 'missed a trick' after failing to lure Joao Palhinha to Molineux ahead of his switch to Premier League rivals Fulham last summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves were not afraid to splash the cash in January, with head coach Julen Lopetegui spending upwards of £30million on fresh faces, but predecessor Bruno Lage was unable to win the race for Palhinha during the previous transfer window.

Wolves transfer news - Joao Palhinha

According to The Sun, Wolves were confident of fending off competition from Fulham as they looked to tie up a deal for Palhinha last June.

The report suggests then-head coach Lage saw the defensive midfielder as a long-term replacement for Ruben Neves, while a contract had already been negotiated.

But Wolves were beaten to the punch by newly-promoted Fulham, who acquired Palhinha's services after striking a £20million deal with Portuguese giants Sporting.

The 27-year-old has gone on to shine at Craven Cottage and transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the summer acquisition has caught the eye of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Having missed out on Palhinha, Wolves returned to Sporting to sign Matheus Nunes in a club-record deal worth £42.2million.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Palhinha?

Taylor believes Palhinha's form for Fulham has emphasised that Wolves made a costly mistake in failing to get the deal over the line last summer.

The journalist feels the West Midlands side's fanbase are frustrated to have been beaten to the Portugal international's signature.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "It was interesting because Wolves tried to do that deal, but they then went ahead with Nunes.

"Ultimately, everyone was saying 'Matheus Nunes, what a signing'. But I feel like Wolves maybe missed a trick with Palhinha and Wolves fans have certainly made that known now."

Would Palhinha have improved Wolves' midfield?

There is no doubt that Palhinha would have made Wolves more difficult for opponents to break down as, according to FBref, he has averaged considerably more tackles per 90 minutes than captain Neves this season.

In fact, the former Braga man has made more challenges than anyone else in the Premier League, highlighting that he has been in imperious form for Fulham.

Palhinha was particularly impressive during a goalless draw with London rivals Chelsea last month, with Sofascore data showing he won six ground duels, made four tackles, as many interceptions and completed two clearances at Stamford Bridge.

He is also capable of contributing in the final third of the pitch, with a long-range effort during Fulham's FA Cup win over Leeds United earlier this week taking his goal tally for the season up to four.

Only Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bernd Leno and Kenny Tete have been handed better average match ratings by WhoScored in the Cottagers' camp since the Premier League campaign got underway, so it is abundantly clear that Wolves should have done all they could to secure his services.

