Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers could make a last-ditch attempt to sign Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, but complications have arisen in overnight talks.

Wolves had made Alberto their top target, but the deal is now in doubt due to issues with ownership and agent problems.

Despite the difficulties, Wolves could still make one more attempt to sign Alberto or turn to alternative target Armando Broja of Chelsea.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could make a last-ditch attempt to sign Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto at Molineux this morning, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides updates on complications with “overnight talks” at Molineux.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil had hoped to add another centre-forward to his squad on the 2024 winter transfer window’s Deadline Day, but he may have to turn to alternative targets.

Wolves attempts to sign Yuri Alberto thwarted

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wolves had made Corinthians’ Alberto their primary transfer target heading into the final 24 hours of the 2024 winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old looked set to arrive at Molineux on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season, with an £18m option to buy reportedly being inserted into the deal. Jones had told GIVEMESPORT (31st January) that a deal to sign Alberto was heading to a ‘positive conclusion’ as O’Neil looked on course to finally secure the striker he had desired across the winter market.

However, reports overnight have claimed that Wolves have pulled out of the race to sign the one-cap Brazil international, with a move breaking down at the 11th hour following a request by agents for extra money. Wanderers are still looking for a striker Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (30th January) that the Black Country outfit are ‘almost certain’ to sign a goalscorer in the final hours of the transfer window.

Yuri Alberto vs Armando Broja - 2023/24 stats Yuri Alberto (Corinthians) [2023] Armando Broja (Chelsea) Appearances 32(2) 6(7) Minutes 2735 455 Goals 8 1 Assists 3 0 Shots per game 2.5 1 Dribbles per game 0.7 1 Fouled per game 2.1 0.6 Overall rating 6.77 6.32 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 30-01-24

Dean Jones - Wolves move for Alberto is ‘not looking great’

Jones has hinted that overnight changes in circumstances have thrown any Wolves move for Alberto, dubbed as "dangerous" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, into doubt, claiming that it’s not looking promising a transfer will be completed. However, the transfer insider has also suggested that the Wanderers could make one last attempt to sign the striker this morning. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Wolves had made good progress on Wednesday with Yuri Alberto, and it looked like they would manage to do what West Ham couldn’t in the summer and get a deal over the line. But it has had complications, and overnight talks were needed to keep a move alive from the Wolves end. “I'm told it comes down to some issues over his ownership, maybe even more so than any agent problems that have been mentioned. The two things are slightly entwined. It’s not looking great, to be honest, but if Wolves want, they could still try to have one more attempt at signing him this morning.”

Who Wolves could still sign on Deadline Day

Wolves will have to establish whether a move for Alberto is likely in the next few hours as they desperately try to sign a striker before their Premier League clash with Manchester United this evening. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Wanderers have returned in their interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja overnight.

The three-time English champions saw a straight loan bid for the 22-year-old rejected earlier this week but now find themselves scrambling around in the final hours of the market to secure a No. 9 signing. The same reporter claims that Fulham are also waiting to see if their loan with a buy option for Broja will be accepted.