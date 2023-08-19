Wolverhampton Wanderers have been boosted in their hopes of keeping Pedro Neto at Molineux after a key development involving Arsenal, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having been appointed as Wolves' head coach earlier this month, Gary O'Neil inherited a squad which had already felt the effects of a host of departures since the summer window opened for business.

Wolves transfer news - Pedro Neto

There have been doubts over whether Neto has a long-term future at Wolves as, according to Football Insider, Arsenal considered upping the ante in their pursuit earlier in the window.

The report suggests the Gunners have been admirers for an extensive period and felt the three-cap Portugal international, who was restricted to just 19 senior appearances last season, could provide competition for first-choice right-winger Bukayo Saka.

With the likes of Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins leaving in deals worth £47million and £23million respectively, Arsenal had an opportunity to heap more misery on Wolves.

But, with Neto still having four years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, the West Midlands outfit are in a strong negotiating position, and he has remained at Molineux.

The former Braga man, who has been on Wanderers' books since sealing a £16million switch in 2019, clearly features in O'Neil's plans.

Neto was named in the starting line-up for Wolves' season-opening defeat to Manchester United on Monday, and he was handed a 7.8 match rating by Sofascore.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Neto?

Jacobs understands that Arsenal have been suitors of Neto but, in a boost for Wolves, they have not entertained testing their Premier League rivals' resolve throughout the summer.

The respected journalist is aware that O'Neil is keen to keep the 23-year-old out of the north Londoners' clutches.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Arsenal have looked at Neto previously, but I'm not aware that they've gone back to the table for him at this stage.

"I think that Neto was phenomenal in the loss to Manchester United on the opening day and showcased almost everything that he can bring in that game - plenty of touches, duels won, a couple of shots on goal and more chances created, I think, than anybody else in the game.

"He was excellent in that opening game so, at this point, Wolves would like to keep the player."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Wolves?

Wolves are facing a battle to hold onto Mario Lemina as, according to French media outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool are among a host of clubs looking to prise him away from the West Midlands.

The report suggests the Merseyside giants are joined by two other Premier League clubs and Saudi Arabian big-spenders in the hunt for the Gabon international, who only linked up with Wanderers in a £9.7million switch from Ligue 1 side Nice earlier this year.

Lemina has entered the final two years of his £45,000-per-week contract, leading to admirers sensing an opportunity to pounce.

Despite the uncertainty over his long-term future, the defensive midfielder has started the new campaign as one of the first names on the team-sheet after making 19 appearances during the second half of last season.