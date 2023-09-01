Wolverhampton Wanderers are 'really pushing' to sign Southampton star Che Adams on loan for the remainder of the season and the switch to Molineux could be made possible thanks to a key development, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having sold Matheus Nunes to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in a £53million deal, Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is in the market for reinforcements ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Wolves transfer news - Che Adams

According to MailOnline, Wolves are locked in talks with Southampton over a deal for Adams after it has emerged that his current employers will allow him to embark on a fresh challenge under the right circumstances.

The report suggests the Scotland international, who entered the final 12 months of his £52,000-per-week contract on the south coast, is high on O'Neil's list of late targets and he is expected to join Wanderers on loan.

But Wolves are not the only side looking to offer Adams a quickfire route back into the Premier League after Southampton's relegation as Bournemouth are also in talks over a Deadline Day deal, while Everton and Crystal Palace remain among his suitors.

Everton looked to tie up a £15million agreement for the striker last month, with them being increasingly confident of fighting off competition, but a switch to Goodison Park has failed to materialise.

Southampton have left the offer of a fresh three-year contract on the table, which would involve Adams being appointed vice-captain if he signs on the dotted line.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT the 27-year-old should seriously consider remaining with Saints as it would allow him to build confidence by finding the back of the net regularly in the Championship.

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Matheus Nunes - Manchester City £53m Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho - Braga Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Stoke Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Adams?

Sheth understands that Wolves are putting pressure on Southampton to come to an agreement which would see Adams, who has been described as 'amazing' by Saints chief Russell Martin, head to the Midlands.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that the Championship outfit are open to sanctioning a loan move if the former Birmingham City man pens a contract extension.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Che Adams is the interesting one. We thought he was going to go to Everton on a permanent deal, but it looks like Wolves are really pushing. It looks like they're pushing for a loan move.

"This is interesting because Che Adams has entered the final year of his contract. There is talk that maybe they will extend that contract by a further year just to maintain his value before allowing him to go on loan, with Wolves being the primary focus as far as they're concerned."

What next for Wolves?

Wolves are battling to hold onto Sasa Kalajdzic as, according to Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, AC Milan have made a last-ditch attempt to lure him away from Molineux.

The report suggests O'Neil is not interested in allowing the Austria international, who has scored two goals since the new campaign got underway, to head to the San Siro despite the Serie A giants turning their attentions towards him in the final hours of the summer window.

Kalajdzic has been on Wolves' books since sealing a £15.5million move from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart last year, but a long-term injury has hampered his progress.

The striker has been restricted to just 114 minutes of action in a Wanderers shirt after facing an extensive period on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament problem.