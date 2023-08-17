Wolverhampton Wanderers have received 'a couple of formal enquiries' over Jose Sa's availability and may be 'under pressure' to sanction his Molineux departure for a key reason, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves have already recouped more than £90million after selling the likes of Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Raul Jimenez and Conor Coady since the summer window opened for business, while Daniel Podence is wanted by Celtic, but new head coach Gary O'Neil could see further big-names head through the exit door ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Wolves transfer news - Jose Sa

According to TEAMtalk, there are fears that Sa could become the next big-name Wolves star to move onto pastures new in the coming weeks.

The report suggests those concerns have led to O'Neil considering a move for Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who has already kept 83 Premier League clean sheets during his career and won the title while on Leicester City's books.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are open to offloading Sa ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The West Midlands side's stance resulted in Nottingham Forest considering a move for the Portuguese shot-stopper, but a move to the City Ground has not come to fruition.

Despite the uncertainty over Sa's future, he was still named in the starting line-up as Wolves got their Premier League season underway with a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Monday.

Wanderers are in a strong negotiating position if a concrete offer is made as the 30-year-old's £25,000-per-week contract is not due to run out until the summer of 2026.

What has Dean Jones said about Sa?

Jones believes Wolves will only up the ante in their pursuit of Schmeichel if Sa embarks on a fresh challenge away from Molineux.

The respected journalist feels O'Neil may be left with little choice but to sell the former Olympiacos man, who headed to the West Midlands in a £6.8million deal two years ago, due to Wanderers' financial issues and mounting interest.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The Schmeichel transfer only makes sense, obviously, if Jose Sa leaves. While I'd not imagine that's something they ideally want to entertain, we know they are under pressure to sell.

"There have been a couple of formal enquiries about taking him, so it's not impossible it could come through."

What's next for Wolves?

According to Football Insider, Wolves are expected to tie up a deal which would see West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell make the move to Molineux.

The report suggests Wanderers are keen to increase their offer and wrap up negotiations over the left-back, whose £50,000-per-week contract is due to expire next summer.

West Ham are holding out for £4million, which resulted in the east Londoners rejecting a £2.5million proposal which was lodged by Wolves earlier in the summer.

But O'Neil's hopes of acquiring the three-cap England international have been boosted as he is thought to be keen on the switch.

Cresswell has made 331 appearances during his lengthy spell on West Ham's books, racking up 47 goal contributions in the process.