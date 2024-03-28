Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers could sign two forwards during the 2024 summer transfer window, including Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah.

Wolves are light on numbers in attacking areas, with Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan, and Pedro Neto missing significant periods of the season through injury.

Nketiah has also gained the attentions of Crystal Palace.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could look to sign two forwards at Molineux during the 2024 summer transfer window amid links to Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Wolves are enjoying an excellent 2023/24 season, but their campaign threatens to be derailed after injuries to three of their key attacking players in the second-half of this term.

Head coach Gary O'Neil is hoping that sporting director Matt Hobbs and chairman Jeff Shi will provide him the backing required in the upcoming transfer market. Nketiah has endured a difficult campaign at Arsenal and could be free to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

Wolves linked with move for Nketiah

According to a report from TEAMtalk on 18th March, Wolves have joined the race to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah during the 2024 summer transfer window. The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium and has reportedly been told he can leave at the end of the 2023/24 season.

GMS sources understand that Nketiah could be on the radar of several 'mid-level Premier League clubs', given that he seems to be surplus to requirements with Mikel Arteta's side. The 24-year-old has dipped further down the pecking order with the Gunners and is unlikely to be selected ahead of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, or Bukayo Saka in the top-flight leaders' frontline.

Eddie Nketiah - Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 17/18 3 0 0 0 0 18/19 5 1 0 0 0 19/20 13 2 0 0 1 20/21 17 2 1 0 0 21/22 21 5 1 3 0 22/23 30 4 2 3 0 23/24 24 5 2 3 0

Our sources understand that Wolves are in the market for a No. 9 during the summer market and could even consider signing two forwards if they can generate the funds required. The Black Country outfit missed out on the signing of two strikers on the Deadline Day of the 2024 winter transfer window, after moves for Corinthians' Yuri Alberto and Fulham's Armando Broja collapsed.

Wolves are currently enduring an injury crisis across their frontline. Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto are expected to be absent for prolonged periods of time with muscle injuries whilst Matheus Cunha is only just returning to training after suffering a a significant injury to his hamstring at the start of February. A move for Nketiah could be seen as a sensible piece of business, with O'Neil keen on Premier League experience as well as reinforcements in attack. The reported £100,000 per week earner's thoughts on a move to Molineux are unknown.

Our sources understand that Wolves feel they have been unlucky with their recent signings in attack, but are aware there is a need to get it right this summer.

Nketiah attracting Premier League interest elsewhere

GMS sources also understand that Crystal Palace have been considering a move for Nketiah in recent weeks. The striker doesn't see his contract expire at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, meaning the Gunners hold all the cards in negotiations.

The London-born star will have to consider his next steps if he is deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium this summer. He must weigh up whether to fight for his place in north London or gamble on a move elsewhere in the Premier League. Wolves hope they can prove attractive enough for Nketiah, who will be eager to get gametime under his belt, wherever his next destination may be.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 27-03-24.