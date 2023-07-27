Wolverhampton Wanderers are no closer to luring Bristol City star Alex Scott to Molineux for a key reason, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Wolves have recouped close to £80million from player sales since the transfer window reopened for business, head coach Julen Lopetegui is struggling to strike a deal for Scott.

Wolves transfer news - Alex Scott

According to MailOnline, Bristol City are unwilling to sell Scott for less than £25million after rejecting a second Wolves bid earlier this month.

The report suggests the West Midlands outfit returned to the Championship club with a £22million proposal after their initial offer of £18million was snubbed, but it was not enough to get the deal over the line.

It is understood that Wolves were willing to fork out an initial fee of £20million for Scott, with the additional £2million being in potential add-ons.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wanderers have shown 'big intent' by putting lucrative bids on the table despite concerns over Financial Fair Play regulations.

Wolves are facing competition from Bournemouth, who failed with a £15million proposal, along with West Ham United and Inter Milan.

Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in Scott, but they have not upped the ante by heading to the negotiating table yet.

Despite only being 19, the central midfielder has already made 91 appearances for Bristol City, chipping in with 13 goal contributions along the way.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Scott?

Having spoken to contacts, Sheth understands that Wolves are not making progress in their attempts to sign Scott as they are no longer in active talks with Bristol City.

The Sky Sports reporter feels the Championship outfit may have priced their academy graduate out of a Premier League move because of expecting more bids to come in for the teenage talent.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they still want him. I spoke to somebody about this deal yesterday, and we know that Wolves had a bid of around £20million rejected earlier on. But there are no active talks, as it stands, just now with Bristol City and Alex Scott.

"I just wonder whether Bristol City may have overestimated the number of clubs that will come in for him because they would rather have created a bidding war with a team like West Ham to push that price up."

What's next for Wolves?

According to the Daily Mail, Daniel Podence is expected to leave Wolves after he did not join his teammates for a pre-season training camp in Portugal.

The report suggests the winger, who has been on Wanderers' books since sealing a £17million switch in January 2020, has been preparing for the upcoming campaign at Compton Park instead of heading to his homeland with the majority of Lopetegui's squad.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Podence had a 'strange season' at Molineux, while his contract situation has led to uncertainty over where his future lies.

The 27-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week deal, meaning Wolves are running out of time to secure a fee unless they opt to tie him down to fresh terms.

Podence has scored 16 goals and provided a further nine assists over the course of 105 appearances in the West Midlands.