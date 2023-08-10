Wolverhampton Wanderers are unlikely to lure West Ham United star Michail Antonio to Molineux unless a major twist takes place, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves were plunged into turmoil earlier this week, when Julen Lopetegui walked away from the dugout just a matter of days before the new Premier League season gets underway, but former Bournemouth chief Gary O'Neil has been named as his successor.

Wolves transfer news - Michail Antonio

According to TEAMtalk, Wolves have revived their interest in Antonio as attacking reinforcements are being eyed ahead of the September 1 deadline.

The report suggests a deal could be there to be done as West Ham are open to selling the striker, who has scored 75 goals for the east Londoners and been described by pundit Ian Wright as 'unstoppable', after a replacement has been drafted in.

While under the tutelage of Lopetegui, Wolves also looked to sign Antonio during the winter transfer window, but he remained in the capital and went on to win the Europa Conference League.

The Jamaica international has entered the final 12 months of his £85,000-per-week contract, although there is an option to extend the agreement by another year.

With there being uncertainty over where his long-term future lies, Everton are also mulling over whether to rekindle their interest in Antonio after a move to Steven Gerrard's Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq failed to come to fruition.

Wolves and Everton's hopes of recruiting the 33-year-old have been boosted as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Antonio is eager to leave West Ham.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Antonio?

Having spoken to one of his contacts, Sheth understands that Wolves will only be able to sign Antonio if they can persuade West Ham to forego a transfer fee.

The Sky Sports reporter believes the West Midlands outfit cannot put cash on the table due to their attempts to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

When asked about the Antonio links, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I spoke to someone at Wolves yesterday, and they were pouring a little bit of cold water on it.

"They were saying unless it would be some kind of free transfer, then it's unlikely Wolves would be able to sanction any kind of deal that would require a transfer fee to be involved simply because of all the financial issues that Wolves have got."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Wolves?

It appears that Wolves are looking to raid West Ham for another of their stalwarts as, according to Football Insider, they are close to reaching an agreement over Aaron Cresswell.

The report suggests the Hammers are holding out for £4million after already rejecting a £2.5million bid which came from Molineux earlier in the window.

Cresswell has been keen on the transfer since Wolves first opened talks with his current employers last month, while it is an ideal time for West Ham to cash in.

That is because the left-back's contract, which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, is due to expire at the end of June next year.

Cresswell has made 331 appearances in a West Ham shirt, providing 37 assists along the way and also finding the back of the net 10 times.