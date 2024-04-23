Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to secure the permanent signature of Tommy Doyle permanently from Manchester City.

Wolves will take up their £4.3m option to buy the midfielder, with City holding a 50% sell-on clause.

The former Sheffield United loanee is looking to establish himself as a regular next season, having competed with Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina this term.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to sign on-loan midfielder Tommy Doyle on a permanent basis ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, according to the Express & Star's Liam Keen.

Wolves have enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 season, having made several budget signings following significant sales, after being forced to cut costs to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Wanderers had signed Doyle on a season-long loan, but held the option to buy the youngster outright when the initial deal came to an end. Doyle has slowly established himself as an important player in Gary O'Neil's side and hopes to push on next term.

Wolves to sign Doyle permanently

Wanderers have a £4.3m option to secure his signature

According to the Express & Star's Liam Keen, Wolves are set to secure the signature of Tommy Doyle on a permanent basis, having initially signed him on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City. Wanderers inserted a £4.3m option to buy in the deal, with City holding a 50% sell-on clause for when he does eventually depart Molineux.

At first, Doyle struggled to break into the team ahead of Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina, restricted to second-half substitute appearances. But an impressive showing in the second period in a 2-1 turnaround victory at AFC Bournemouth in October 2023 showed a glimpse of what the 22-year-old could provide.

The midfielder was afforded a run in the side in late December and early January in tragic circumstances, after Mario Lemina returned to France following the death of his father. Doyle impressed in the middle of the park, scoring a stunning equaliser in Wolves' 1-1 FA Cup Third Round tie at Brentford, having been reduced to ten men in the early stages of the game.

Tommy Doyle - stats vs midfielders across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.00 13 Assists 0.00 10 Passes attempted 71.20 92 Progressive passes 6.03 76 Progressive carries 1.57 62 Blocks 1.72 89

Doyle has already had experience of first-team football after coming through Man City's academy, following loan spells at Hamburg and Sheffield United. Speaking on X, Liam Keen revealed that Wolves are set to take up the option to buy the England U21 international outright.

O'Neil 'delighted' with Doyle's showings

The midfielder hopes to become a regular next season

In November 2023, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Doyle could prove to be a 'bargain' for Wolves, if they were to sign him permanently. Despite Man City holding a significant sell-on clause fee, Wanderers will feel that signing the midfielder for just over £4m represents good value.

Head coach Gary O'Neil has also admitted that he expects Doyle to be at Molineux next season, after expressing his delight at how he's settled into life in the Black Country. Doyle is hoping to build on his first season in the West Midlands and establish himself as a regular in the 40-year-old's midfield next term. Speaking about the Manchester-born star, O'Neil said (via Express & Star):

"I would expect him to be here next year. Hopefully, we can get that done fairly quickly in the summer. I know he feels settled, and I know he’s enjoying it. We’re delighted with how he’s done, so I don’t foresee any issues with that one being done."

All statistics courtesy of FBref, correct as of 23-04-24.