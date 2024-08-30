Wolves are keen to reinforce the centre of their defence before the transfer window shuts at 11pm, The Express and Star's Liam Keen has reported.

Gary O'Neil's side had already confirmed the signing of Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace as their new goalkeeper, while an agreement has also been reached to bring in Ajax winger Carlos Forbs. However, it appears the club aren't done with their business just yet on deadline day, with the Molineux-based side seemingly intent on strengthening their options at the back.

Wolves Keen on Signing a Centre-Back

They already lost Max Kilman in the summer to Premier League rivals West Ham

According to The Express and Star's Liam Keen via X (formerly known as Twitter), Wolves are still "keen" on bring in a new central defender in the remaining hours of the transfer window. He added that the club are "not done" in the market just yet, although prefaced it by saying that the limited time might play against them.

Fabio Silva Set for Wolves Exit on Deadline Day

The Portuguese striker has struggled to settle in at Molineux

In a move that perhaps won't surprise too many Wolves fans, Fabio Silva is set for another year away from the club, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the striker will be moving to Spanish side Las Palmas on a season-long loan with no option to buy.

Romano added that Las Palmas will now need to register Silva in the next few hours and get an international certificate from Wolves before finalising the deal. The forward's exit would once again underline just how disappointing the talented Portuguese ace has struggle to acclimatise to life in English football, and it remains to be seen whether he will ever play any more first-team minutes at Molineux.