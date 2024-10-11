Wolverhampton Wanderers could bolster their defensive ranks with the additions of two free agents during the international break, according to Football Insider.

It’s been a rough start to the season for Gary O’Neil’s side as they sit rock bottom of the Premier League standings with just a single point to their name. They have won just one game all season across all competitions, and are yet to pick up a victory in the league.

Pressure is mounting on the manager and the squad, but things will not get any easier as they face current champions Manchester City at Molineux after the international break. After securing a 14th place finish last term, the Midlands club desperately need to turn their fortunes around if they are to avoid a potential relegation battle this season.

Wolves ‘consider’ move for free agents

Squad depth is thin in defence

One of the problems O’Neil has had to manage in the early weeks of the season is injuries. After selling Max Kilman to West Ham in the summer, Wolves didn’t adequately replace the centre back, and they then lost Yerson Mosquera to a season-ending injury in their defeat to Aston Villa last month.

As a result of the lack of depth in defence, Football Insider claim Wolves are weighing up potential moves for two free agents in a bid to ease concerns. Former Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett and former Crystal Palace man James Tomkins are the names under consideration.

Dummett and Tomkins 2023/24 stats for Newcastle and Palace (all competitions) Stat: Dummett Tomkins Appearances 8 5 Goals 0 0 Assists 0 0 Minutes played 199 92

The article states O’Neil is eager to bring in an experienced centre back, and signing a free agent means they won’t have to wait until January to solve the problem. While they wouldn’t be long-term solutions, they could provide the short-term answer O’Neil is looking for.

Dummett, 33, came through the youth ranks at Newcastle and made over 200 senior appearances for the club while being labelled "outstanding" by Eddie Howe, but he departed as a free agent back in the summer. Tomkins, 35, emerged at West Ham, but spent eight years at Crystal Palace before his contract expired back in July.

Wolves dealt further injury blow

Hwang Hee-chan is on international duty with South Korea

In other news, Wolves have potentially been dealt another significant injury blow as attacker Hwang Hee-chan was forced off through injury during South Korea’s 2-0 victory over Jordan on Thursday. The 28-year-old lasted just 23 minutes before he was substituted for Eom Ji-sung.

Hwang went down following a sliding challenge from Jordan’s Ehsan Haddad in the first half. After receiving treatment, the Wolves man had to be helped off the pitch with an apparent ankle injury.

He has started just two Premier League games for Wolves this season, but has so far made six appearances in total. Hwang has made a further two in the Carabao Cup against Burnley and Brighton.

Hwang will likely undergo a scan to discover the extent of the injury, but it’s potentially another significant blow for O’Neil’s side after an injury-ravaged start to the new campaign. Wolves will hope the problem isn’t as serious as initially feared with a crucial run of fixtures looming after the international break.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt - correct as of 11/10/2024.