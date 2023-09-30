Highlights Wolves ended Manchester City's unbeaten run with a goal from Hwang Hee-Chan, poking fun at Guardiola afterwards

City had a perfect start to the season, while Wolves were struggling, but the pace of Neto and Hwang caused problems for the champions.

Guardiola's slip of the mind may have been disrespectful, but Hwang's goal proved him wrong and City struggled to create chances after falling behind.

Wolves managed to bring Manchester City's 100% unbeaten run in the Premier League this season to an end thanks to a second-half goal from Hwang Hee-Chan. The Wolves X (formerly Twitter) admin made a point to poke fun at Pep Guardiola after the South Korean found the back of the net to put his side 2-1 up in the 66th minute.

City had previously won all of their six league fixtures to see them sit top of the table with a haul of 18 points while Gary O'Neil's side were sitting just above the relegation places as they had only registered one win in the division before this game.

The Molineux crowd were treated to a fast start to the game as their side caused several problems for the champions on the counter-attack with the pace of Hwang, Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto posing real problems for the City back-line.

It was the Portuguese winger - Neto - that caused the majority of those problems, and this was proven inside the first 15 minutes as he drove forward with the ball at his feet from his own half. He was allowed to make it as far as the penalty box by and unusually shaky City defence, before his cross was diverted past Ederson by Rúben Dias.

With the hosts a goal to the good, the pressure began to grow on their defence for the remainder of the first-half, although they were able to stand firm. A beautifully struck Julian Alvarez free-kick drew the visitors level before the match-winning moment occurred.

Hwang Hee-Chan nets winner against Manchester CIty

As the ball fell to the feet of Hwang in the opposing box, he saw his initial effort blocked brilliantly before a wonderful lay-off from Cunha put the 27-year-old back in with a chance. He rifled the ball into the back of the net to send the Wolves crowd wild with joy.

In the immediate aftermath of the goal, the Wolves account posted a picture of Hwang with the caption: "THE KOREAN GUY" which at first glance may seem slightly baffling, but there is a story behind it with Guardiola at the heart of it. The Spanish manager appeared to forget Hwang's name in the build-up to the game, prompting the post.

Speaking in his press conference in the lead up to the clash against Wolves, Guardiola was discussing the threat of the front-three when he said: "When you see the quality they have individually, especially up-front. With Neto, with Cunha, with the Korean guy."

This could be seen as disrespectful to a player that has been in the division for two years now, but could have also just been a genuine slip of the mind from the 52-year-old, who will have no issue with the response after Hwang's well-taken goal.

Read more: 20 Best Solo Goals In Premier League History (Ranked)

Manchester City lose their perfect league start

Guardiola will however, take issue with the way his side played after going a goal behind as clear-cut chances were difficult to come by for the Citizens against a very strong Wolves set-up at the back. It gives Liverpool the chance to overtake them if they can beat in-form Tottenham in the later kick-off.