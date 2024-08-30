Wolverhampton Wanderers are still hoping to bring a new centre back into the club before the closure of the transfer window tonight, as reported by Alex Crook.

The club, as per John Percy, are limited in the amount of money available to spend on new arrivals this summer, and the club may turn toward the loan market to hash out new defensive fortitude.

With the club closing in on a deal taking Ajax winger Carlos Forbs to Molineux today, their priority in the window's final few hours will now rest with finding a new central defender to further bolster their seasonal aspirations.

Wolves Eye New Central Defender

O'Neil wants to strenghen his backline

Having recently agreed a deal to bring in Ajax winger Carlos Forbs, Wolves must now divert their attention to another vital area of their summer recruitment plan, that being the arrival of a new centre-back.

Alex Crook, in a post on X, has reported that following Forbs' arrival, the new priority for the club will be to look toward a new central defender before the window closes tonight.

Nayef Aguerd of West Ham, for whom former Wolves captain Max Kilman now plies his trade, was rumored to be one target, but the Moroccan turned down a move.

Forbs Close to Wolves Deal

The Ajax winger is nearing a Premier League switch

Wolves have reached an agreement with Dutch giants Ajax in the last few hours over the signing of Portuguese winger Carlos Forbs.

Forbs, formerly of the Manchester City academy, is closing in on an initial loan transfer that will contain an option for Wolves to make the move permanent, to the tune of £13.5m, according to transfer specialist David Ornstein.

Forbs is set to become Wolves' second deadline day signing, after they secured the signature of former Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone earlier today.