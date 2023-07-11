Wolverhampton Wanderers are working on bringing Matt Doherty back to Molineux, which could have ramifications for one player in Julen Lopetegui's squad, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The defender is available on a free transfer after being released by Atletico Madrid.

Wolves transfer news — Matt Doherty

According to The Athletic, Wolves are in advanced talks with Doherty as they look to re-sign their former right-back this summer.

He left Tottenham Hotspur for Atletico in January, but his move there did not go quite to plan. In total, he made just two appearances in La Liga before being let go, as per Transfermarkt.

Doherty now appears set for a return to the Premier League and could have the chance to revive his career at a club he knows very well.

Lopetegui has not managed the Irishman before, but it seems that he appreciates the player.

What has Dean Jones said about Matt Doherty and Wolves?

Jones thinks Wolves trying to re-sign Doherty is an "unbelievable" story but has suggested that his arrival could push Nelson Semedo out of the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "This one is in motion and I’m told it is happening. It’s a great opportunity to sign a good player without a big outlay and obviously that suits Wolves. But at the same time, it is quite an unbelievable story really because I never saw a time when he would return. From his point of view, Doherty is such a driven player, someone who seemed so determined to prove he can make it to the very top of the game, that going back to Wolves has always seemed a bit out of the question.

"There was a time last year when he could have gone back there from Spurs, but he was totally unwavering that he would not do that. He even mentioned in an interview the hazards of going back. But obviously his move to Spain has not gone well and he’s been released after a season in which he’s literally played a couple of games.

"He’s in his thirties now, so it’s not a stage when you want to take any more risks, and Wolves under Lopetegui is a very attractive option. Nuno got a lot out of him at Wolves and it will be interesting to see what the playing process is a few years down the line.

"I think some fans will be a bit perplexed by it — but Wolves are shopping on a shoestring budget where possible and they will see this as a good opportunity. If they complete the deal, I fully believe Doherty will expect to become a first-choice selection very quickly, but you also wonder if a return hints at a change in the way Wolves are going to set up the team.

"If you look for a knock-on effect for a potential arrival of Doherty, then it is probably to see what happens with Semedo. He was the only player looking to start at right-back and Roma have already shown interest in him."

Which other defenders could join Wolves this summer?

Doherty does not appear to be the only defender Wolves are looking at right now. Jones has also informed GIVEMESPORT that the West Midlands club have some interest in Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo.

Elsewhere, a report from Turkish outlet Takvim claims that they like Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson as well and have already made one bid for him.