Wolverhampton Wanderers have recently confirmed the appointment of Vitor Pereira as a replacement for Gary O'Neil, and Molineux News have provided an update on their January plans, suggesting that the new manager is unlikely to have a major impact on their winter business.

It's been a difficult season in the Premier League for Wolves who are currently fighting to stay in the division. O'Neil was relieved of his duties earlier this month after a run of poor results, and Wolves confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Pereira has been appointed as their new manager.

With the January transfer window approaching, Wolves supporters will be hoping to see new additions to improve their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign. Unfortunately for Wolves, finances have been tight over the last few years, but they will undoubtedly be desperate to see some reinforcements in the winter.

Wolves Plans Unlikely to Change With Pereira

The club are 'happy with the squad'

According to a report from Molineux News, Pereira's appointment is unlikely to have a major impact or change their plans for the January transfer window. It's also understood that Wolves are currently 'happy with the squad', but they believe that defensive reinforcements will be necessary in order to survive in the Premier League.

The report adds that Wolves plan on making an 'early impact' in January, getting their business done as quickly as possible with a hectic end to the season coming. The Midlands outfit will want new signings to come in and make a quick impact under their new manager, giving Pereira as much time as possible to work with them.

It's no surprise that Wolves have recognised that defensive reinforcements are necessary for January considering the Wanderers have conceded 40 goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other side. Wolves allowed Max Kilman to depart in the summer transfer window and have failed to replace him adequately, so adding another centre-back could be a priority over the next couple of transfer windows, with January an ideal time to quickly improve their defence.