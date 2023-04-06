Wolves will be the first opponent for Frank Lampard as he takes charge of Chelsea once again.

The Blues legend was appointed caretaker manager until the end of season, a season which has been bemusing from day one at Stamford Bridge. He’s tasked with dragging the club along in the Premier League and maybe making a tilt at the Champions League.

Wolves were the second side he beat in the league during his first stint in charge of the club, but Julen Lopetegui will be hoping for a reverse this time around as Wolves find themselves in 14th position but just a point outside the relegation zone, such is the tight nature of the bottom half of the league.

With so much going on, here are all the key details as Wolves and Chelsea clash.

When do Wolves play Chelsea?

The match takes place on Saturday 8th April with a kick-off time of 3pm (UK time).

Where will Wolves vs Chelsea be played?

The match will be played at Molineux, where Wolves have won just five of their 14 league games this season.

Is Wolves vs Chelsea on TV?

The simple answer is no, with the game not being selected for coverage by either Sky or BT.

With Frank Lampard set for his spectacular first game back in charge of Chelsea, both companies must be kicking themselves now.

Wolves vs Chelsea history

There Is little to no rivalry between the clubs, which isn’t surprising given they only briefly competed with one another in the mid-1950s. Chelsea’s sole title prior to the Abramovich era came in the 1954-55 season, with the Blues finishing above Wolves, who were the defending champions at the time.

From here, the two clubs’ fortunes fluctuated with both going up and down the divisions, although Chelsea’s time in the second division did not last long.

In the Premier League era, their first meeting in September 2003 reflected where the clubs stood. Chelsea had just been taken over and had gone on a spending spree never seen before in English football while Wolves were newly-promoted and fighting for their lives. A 5-0 victory for the Blues at Molineux rubberstamped the gap between the clubs, as did a 5-2 win in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge.

As mentioned, Frank Lampard’s second-ever win as Chelsea manager came at Molineux in September 2019 but a loss at the same stadium in December 2020 was one of many poor results that led to his first departure from the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Overall Head to Head record

The clubs have met on 114 occasions, with Chelsea only just having the upper hand with 44 wins to Wolves’ 40. Their other 30 games have ended in draws, via 11v11.

Last five meetings (all Premier League)

8th October 2022: Chelsea 3-0 Wolves

7th May 2022: Chelsea 2-2 Wolves

19th December 2021: Wolves 0-0 Chelsea

27th January 2021: Chelsea 0-0 Wolves

15th December 2020: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

Form Guide (last five Premier League games)

Wolves D-L-L-W-L: Wolves have had just one win in their last five games, coming at home to Spurs (1-0). Losses have come away to Liverpool (2-0) and Newcastle (2-1) but a home loss to Leeds (4-2) was their most damaging. They picked up a point at fellow strugglers Nottingham Fores (1-1) in their last outing.

Chelsea D-L-D-W-W: The last stand for Graham Potter included wins at home to Leeds (1-0) and away to Leicester (3-1) but a draw with Everton (2-2) stopped their momentum before the international break. Upon return, a 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa signalled the end for the ex-Brighton gaffer. Bruno Salter’s sole game in caretaker charge saw the Blues spurn several guilt-edged chances in a 0-0 home draw with Liverpool.

Wolves vs Chelsea Team News

Wolves will be without their captain and key man Ruben Neves for the big game, as well as Jonny, both serving suspensions as a result of 10 yellow cards and a red card respectively.

Frank Lampard will have most of Chelsea’s huge squad to pick from for the trip to Molineux, with only Cesar Azpilcueta and Thiago Silva, as well as long-term absentee Armando Broja.

The return of Wesley Fofana and Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is a welcomed boost for the team, while Edouard Mendy also made a comeback on the bench in the same game.

Predicted Lineups

Wolves Predicted Starting XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Gomes; Lemina, Moutinho, Nunes; Podence, Adama, Cunha

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaily, Cucurella, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez, Mount; Havertz, Felix

Match prediction

Wolves 1-2 Chelsea: At some point, Chelsea will start finishing some of the many chances they create and miss. Might it be the return of the prodigal son that sees a happier day for the Blues?