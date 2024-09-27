Liverpool head to Molineux on Saturday to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers as the sides return to Premier League action following their involvement in the third round of the League Cup in midweek.
Arne Slot's Reds ran out 5-1 winners against West Ham United at Anfield, with Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo bagging braces either side of substitute Mohamed Salah's strike. The Dutchman's reign on Merseyside has begun remarkably positively, with six wins from his first seven games across all competitions at the club - the only blemish being a shock 1-0 defeat at home against Nottingham Forest.
Wolves, meanwhile, crashed out of the League Cup with a 3-2 loss away against Brighton on September 18th and did not have any midweek commitments, last taking to the field in a 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park. That defeat was a continuation of their poor start to the 2024/25 campaign, managing just one win and suffering five defeats from their own seven games across all tournaments - that sole victory coming at home in the cup against Championship side Burnley. Here, we break down the upcoming clash between the two and provide predictions and odds ahead of the game.
Wolves vs Liverpool Odds
Reds heavily fancied
Liverpool are heavily fancied in this match-up with Wolves - unsurprisingly so, given the two sides could hardly be in more polarising form. The Reds are backed with odds of 4/11, while the odds of a home victory are set at 8/1 and a draw is 4/1.
Not only have Wolves yet to claim a Premier League victory this season, they come into this encounter on a three-game losing streak in all competitions. Slot's men, meanwhile, bound into this fixture having responded to their only defeat of the campaign with three successive wins. Additionally, recent history strongly favours the Merseyside giants, who have won 11 of the last 13 meetings across all competitions, losing one and drawing the other. In fact, that run extends to 14 wins from the last 15 meetings when looking solely at Premier League encounters.
Furthermore, Slot rested nine of the 11 players that started against Bournemouth for the visit of West Ham, with only Caoimhin Kelleher and Darwin Nunez keeping their places. Therefore, despite the Reds' midweek exertions, they should not be unduly fatigued for the trip to Molineux.
|
Wolves vs Liverpool - Odds Result After 90 Minutes
|
Bet
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Wolves Win
|
8/1
|
9.00
|
+800
|
Draw
|
4/1
|
5.00
|
+400
|
Liverpool Win
|
4/11
|
1.36
|
-275
Wolves vs Liverpool Scoreline
Liverpool expected to score at least two in a game featuring three or more goals
The bookies have over 2.5 goals at 4/9 compared to odds of 13/8 for under 2.5, while a 2-1 win for Liverpool is fancied as the most likely scoreline at 7/1, though 2-0 and 1-0 victories are rated at 8/1 and 9/1, respectively.
The Reds have scored a combined total of 18 times in their seven games across all competitions this season, amassing a whopping 11 strikes in their last three outings against AC Milan, Bournemouth and West Ham.
|
Wolves vs Liverpool Scoring Odds
|
Bet
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Both teams to score
|
4/6
|
1.67
|
-150
|
Both teams no score
|
11/10
|
2.10
|
+110
Wolves, meanwhile, have shipped 17 goals in their seven matches, including eight in their last three and six at home to Chelsea in their second game of the Premier League campaign.
|
Wolves vs Liverpool - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds
|
Bet
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Liverpool Win 2-1
|
7/1
|
8.00
|
+700
|
Liverpool Win 2-0
|
8/1
|
9.00
|
+800
|
Liverpool Win 1-0
|
9/1
|
10.00
|
+900
|
Draw 1-1
|
9/1
|
10.00
|
+900
|
Liverpool Win 3-0
|
10/1
|
11.00
|
+1000
However, Gary O'Neil's side have scored in each of their last six matches in all competitions since a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in their opening league fixture. Liverpool did begin the season with three successive shutouts but have registered just one clean sheet in their four outings since - though they have yet to concede more than once in a match, shipping three goals in that run.
|
Wolves vs Liverpool Over/Under Odds
|
Bet
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Over 0.5
|
1/50
|
1.02
|
-5000
|
Under 0.5
|
12/1
|
13.00
|
+1200
|
Over 1.5
|
1/7
|
1.15
|
-700
|
Under 1.5
|
4/1
|
5.00
|
+400
|
Over 2.5
|
4/9
|
1.44
|
-225
|
Under 2.5
|
13.8
|
2.62
|
+163
Wolves vs Liverpool Goalscorers
Mo Salah and co. heavily fancied but Wolves pair can offer alternatives
Mo Salah has unsurprisingly been tipped as the most likely goalscorer - both first and anytime, at 7/2 and 17/20, respectively. However, Wolves pair Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen are 29/10 and 27/10 to score anytime, while both have been given 8/1 odds to open the scoring.
Cunha is Wolves' top scorer in the Premier League so far with two strikes to his name, scoring in the defeats against Chelsea and Aston Villa. Strand Larsen opened his English account against the former but has yet to add to his tally.
|
Wolves Goalscorer Odds vs Liverpool
|
Goalscorer
|
First
|
Anytime
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Matheus Cunha
|
8/1
|
9.00
|
+800
|
29/10
|
3.90
|
+290
|
Jorgen Strand Larsen
|
8/1
|
9.00
|
+800
|
27/10
|
3.70
|
+270
|
Hwang Hee-chan
|
9/1
|
10.00
|
+900
|
16/5
|
4.20
|
+320
|
Goncalo Guedes
|
9/1
|
10.00
|
+900
|
10/3
|
4.33
|
+333
|
Rodrigo Gomes
|
12/1
|
13.00
|
+1200
|
11/2
|
6.50
|
+550
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
14/1
|
15.00
|
+1400
|
6/1
|
7.00
|
+600
Salah scored his fourth goal of the campaign off the bench against West Ham in midweek and has enjoyed a scintillating start to the campaign. He could well continue that red-hot form against a struggling Wolves side at Molineux.
|
Liverpool Goalscorer Odds vs Wolves
|
Goalscorer
|
First
|
Anytime
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Fractional
|
Decimal
|
American
|
Mohamed Salah
|
7/2
|
4.50
|
+350
|
17/20
|
1.85
|
-118
|
Diogo Jota
|
4/1
|
5.00
|
+400
|
21/20
|
2.05
|
+105
|
Federico Chiesa
|
9/2
|
5.50
|
+450
|
13/10
|
2.30
|
+130
|
Darwin Nunez
|
9/2
|
5.50
|
+450
|
5/4
|
2.25
|
+125
|
Gody Gakpo
|
5/1
|
6.00
|
+500
|
6/4
|
2.50
|
+150
|
Luis Diaz
|
5/1
|
6.00
|
+500
|
6/4
|
2.50
|
+150
Wolves vs Liverpool Prediction and Best Bets
Salah to score again in 2-1 Reds victory
It would be a major shock if this fixture yielded anything but a Liverpool win, particularly given the Reds' excellent form and Wolves' stuttering start to the campaign. Slot's men have been as prolific as Wolves have been leaky this term, though a dip in the Merseyside giants' own defending of late could give Gary O'Neil's side hope of getting on the scoresheet themselves. See our prediction in full below:
- Liverpool to win (4/11)
- Both teams to score (4/3)
- Over 2.5 goals (4/9)
- Liverpool to win 2-1 (7/1)
- Salah to score first (7/2)
- Strand Larsen to score anytime (27/10)
All odds courtesy of William Hill.