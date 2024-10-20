Manchester City temporarily marched to the summit of the Premier League table on Sunday afternoon as Wolves narrowly failed to dig their heels in after John Stones rose highest from the corner to nod beyond Jose Sa with 30 seconds to go in added time to give the Cityzens a 2-1 win.

The pre-match discussions focused on a particular Norwegian striker and his potential impact on the game. However, within the first eight minutes, it was actually Erling Haaland's counterpart who put Wolves ahead unexpectedly. Jorgen Strand Larsen was perfectly positioned to convert Nelson Semedo's cross into the goal.

Despite this setback, Guardiola's team responded quickly, levelling the score through Josko Gvardiol, who skillfully cut inside and sent the ball curling into the top right corner. And, in the end, their relentless waves of attacks paid dividends as Stones nodded in the winner deep into added time amid a controversial VAR call.

Wolves vs Liverpool - Match Statistics Wolves Man City Manchester City 22 Possession (%) 78 3 Shots 22 2 Shots on target 7 4 Yellow Cards 1 1 Corners 18 8 Fouls 5

Match Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player Ratings

GK - Jose Sa - 8/10

Made an outstanding save to keep out Bernardo Silva following Wolves taking a surprise early lead, and to mirroring effect, to keep Savinho out on the cusp of halftime. Couldn't be faulted for Gvardiol's stunning equaliser, and was alive to the danger throughout the afternoon. Faced seven shots and saved five. Brilliant despite the heartbreak.

CB - Santiago Bueno - 6.5/10

Luckily for him, he was the defender that needed to do the least, although what he did do, he did so successfully.

CB - Craig Dawson - 7/10

O'Neil's message to his team would have been to do the basics right, and with Dawson's wisdom, he followed the lead perfectly. Decent both on and off the ball, giving his side a good foundation to build upon.

CB - Toti Gomes - 7/10

Reckless at times, picking up a yellow card early into proceedings. However, he beat Haaland in the air twice, as he was key to muting the Norwegian.

RM - Nelson Semedo - 7.5/10

Produced a beautiful whipped pass into Strand Larsen to open the scoring. Also had the chance to turn from provider to goalscorer 10 minutes later, and he was omnipotent in the attacking phase of Wolves' setup.

CM - Mario Lemina - 6/10

Was the least effective midfielder for his side. Whilst others mucked in, he was often a bystander.

CM - Andre - 6.5/10

Successfully completed all his passes in the first period, as well as winning two out of four of his ground duels, showing he was more than worthy of going toe-to-toe with the reigning champions. But, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, he was hooked off for Tommy Doyle at the break.

CM - Joao Gomes - 6.5/10

His physicality was delightful to watch, especially for his manager. In games like these, you need players that want to get stuck in and do everything they can to get their side over the line, and that's the role Gomes perfected at times, dropping deep to provide an extra line of defence for Wolves.

LM - Rayan Ait Nouri - 7.5/10

It's no wonder the likes of Liverpool were monitoring him over the summer. Even when his side had their backs against the wall, he was self-assured and played with a maturity way beyond his years.

ST- Jorgen Strand Larsen - 7.5/10

Everyone thought the discourse would surround a Norwegian striker, and Strand Larsen gave Wolves a dream start by arriving at the back-post to give them an early lead. Apart from that, he struggled to have a clear sight at goal - but you can't fault the clinical edge.

ST - Matheus Cunha - 7.5/10

Slipped Semedo in to cause City all sorts of problems - unfortunately, to no avail. He once again proved himself as a powerful ball-carrier in the rare opportunities he got to surge forward. It was the Brazilian who took the first meaningful shot of the second-half but was taken off for the fresh legs of Carlos Forbs.

Sub - Tommy Doyle - 7/10

His introduction was brought about in O'Neil's efforts to add more attacking energy to the midfield. In the opening sequences, though, he turned into a human battering ram, fluffing City's chances out diligently. His forays forward saved his side from suffocating under City's pressure, and his ball into Forbs should have helped change the scoreline.

Sub - Carlos Forbs - 7/10

His fresh legs almost made an instant impact as he stormed onto a Doyle through ball and narrowly missed the run of Strand Larsen with his forthcoming pass across the face of goal.

Sub - Goncalo Guedes - N/A

Sub - Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - N/A

Manchester City Player Ratings

GK - Ederson - 7/10

Perhaps made the wrong decision coming for the ball for the first goal of the game, but effectively stopped Semedo shortly after.

RB - Rico Lewis - 6.5/10

Decent, but nothing special. Thomas Tuchel will probably be hoping for more from him amid England's left-back shortage.

CB - Ruben Dias - 7/10

By far City's best defender. His leadership from the back ensured his side kept Wolves at bay from the 10th minute onwards.

CB - John Stones - 7/10

Caught napping at the back-post to give his side a mountain to climb after just eight minutes. More than made up for it with the last-gasp goal.

LB - Josko Gvardiol - 8/10

Tracked back well to stop Semedo from doubling the deficit, and his deliveries into the box were one of City's best routes back into the fixture, as proven by the curling beauty he scored to level the scoreline just after the half-hour mark.

CM - Bernardo Silva - 5.5/10

Struggled against the low-sitting block, with his short passes doing very little to crack the opposition's nut. He was very uncharacteristically void of ideas as he seemed to run his race by the hour-mark, despite keeping his position amid other Guardiola changes.

CM - Mateo Kovacic - 7.5/10

Controlled the middle of the park the way Rodri would have wanted him to. He also proved to be a menace, which is best evidenced by his dark arts that led to Joao Gomes picking up a booking, much to the home fan's bewilderment.

CM - Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

His late arrivals into the box offered City a different avenue in attack, but he would often be slightly too slow to convert Gvardiol's chances.

RW - Savinho - 6.5/10

Was ever-so-slightly better than his opposite wing man at driving the ball forward and making the opposition work for it, although he was often met with stern competition from his opposite numbers. His shots were very wild, as you could hear his critics begging for the Brazilian wonderkid to get his knee over the ball!

ST - Erling Haaland - 5/10

Took just two touches in the first-half besides the restart, as a congested box kept him muzzled for much of the afternoon.

LW - Jeremy Doku - 6.5/10

The Belgian is very often all tricks and no punchline, and this was the same again at Molineux. Take-on success rate means nothing if the end ball or shot isn't there. The rating was ever-so slightly helped out by the assist, although the goal was almost entirely of Gvardiol's own doing. Came off in the 65th minute.

Sub - Phil Foden - 5.5/10

Honestly, you'd be forgiven for thinking he never came on. People questioned why he never starts this season, and his cameo proved just why.

Sub - Jack Grealish -6.5/10

Provided his team with a much-needed new lease of life, but was too crowded out to make a significant difference overall.

Sub - Matheus Nunes - N/A

Man of the Match

Josko Gvardiol

The Croatian international was omnipotent in every attack Man City catalysed. He was the main route to goal, and while it appeared to be his inch-perfect deliveries into the box that would prove the difference to start with - in the end, it was his lethal shots from outside the box that would bring his side level, as he showed his two-footedness to curl a stunning effort into the top-right.

The 22-year-old continues to prove he's one of the best left-backs in the league (arguably, too, he's one of the best players in the world right now), and he was worth the victory.