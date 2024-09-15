Newcastle United came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in a thrilling 2-1 win - with wonder strikes from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes cancelling out Mario Lemina's opener to leave Wolves stranded on one point, and Newcastle joint-second in the Premier League.

A hard-fought first-half saw Newcastle start the better side in terms of possession and chances, with Jacob Murphy's effort being turned over by Sam Johnstone after a wonderful through ball from Alexander Isak, whilst Anthony Gordon had a shout for a free-kick on the edge of the box, but it was denied.

From there, it riled the Liverpudlian up and his mazy run saw him beat two players before drilling against the post in a potential Goal of the Month contender - and that seemed to pump Wolves into life. Matheus Cunha fired warning signs against Newcastle's left-hand side with his shot from Nelson Semedo's cutback being blocked, but the Magpies failed to adapt - that became reality when Jorgen Strand Larsen cruised past Dan Burn on the flank, as his cross was dummied by Joao Gomes for Lemina to fire home.

Wolves were the best team from there, and a hatful of chances fell their way with Lemina again proving a nuisance by drilling wide, Strand Larsen going close himself by hitting the post and then testing Nick Pope with a header to leave Newcastle on the back foot. Barnes' effort tried to turn the tide, before Pope's strong hand halted Cunha as we approached the final twenty minutes.

But a bolt out of the blue with Schar's long-range strike taking a huge deflection off Craig Dawson's head saw the Magpies draw level with just 15 minutes to go, and that certainly did see Barnes turn the tide just moments later as his curled effort beat Johnstone all ends up as he fired a rocket into the top corner. Wolves pushed, and Cunha again was denied by Pope with a brilliant stop - but it wasn't enough as Newcastle fans rejoiced at a late comeback.

Wolves Statistics Newcastle 5 Shots on target 6 5 Shots off target 4 49 Possession 51 17 Fouls 6 4 Corners 7 3 Yellow cards 3

Match Highlights

Full match highlights to follow...

Wolves Player Ratings

Sam Johnstone - 6/10

Decent stop to turn over the bar from Jacob Murphy in the opening minutes on his debut. Slightly sloppy with his passing and could have been punished, but he seems to be a good signing for the Molineux outfit and there was nothing he could do for the goal.

Nelson Semedo - 6/10

As an attacking wing-back - as opposed to a defensive-minded full-back - there is always a scare that he will let his man go, which was the case as Gordon slammed the post. But the signs throughout suggested that he was up to the task, and he limited any attacks down the left.

Yerson Mosquera - 6/10

Solid enough against Isak with his physical frame dominating the Swede at times, and he even went on a rare overlapping escapade that was blocked. But he can be found lacking sometimes and was lucky to escape against Newcastle's pacy attack.

Craig Dawson - 6/10

The leader at the back, and shouts for a penalty were waved away when the ball hit his arm in the second half. He's a rare breed of no-nonsense defender that remains in the league and Wolves are better off for his presence - but he'll be annoyed by his attempted block that looped over Johnstone.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6/10

Solid block to deny Murphy on the counter. The Algeria international is such a technically sound player, and his consistency is vital to O'Neil's plans. He's one player that they will need throughout the campaign.

Joao Gomes - 8/10

His turnover from Longstaff led to Wolves' opener, and his pressing proved O'Neil's game plan correct from the start. Starting the move with his tackle, and ending it with a dummy that saw the goal gaping for Lemina to rifle home, his brilliance and importance to Wolves was epitomised in the space of seconds.

Mario Lemina - 7/10

Generally Wolves' best midfielder on the ball. Andre and Gomes provide that tenacity that teams will massively fear when it comes to midfield battles, but Lemina has that added flair - and that saw him put the Midlands outfit one goal to the good.

Andre - 6/10

The Brazil starter was a real summer coup and his Molineux bow was solid. He's extremely similar to Joao Gomes and the pair are akin to Duracell bunnies in the engine room. Molineux will certainly be a tougher place to come whilst they pair up together in the centre, and Newcastle's midfield certainly felt that today.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 5/10

Last season's summer signing from Strasbourg really took a direct approach today to try and hit Newcastle on the counter-attack. Not so fruitful in terms of end product, but he did cause a few problems.

Jorgen Strand Larsen - 7/10

There was little to work with in general for the summer capture from Celta Vigo, and Wolves' approach means that the striker can be quite limited in what he can do.

But he worked tirelessly to try and fashion a chance - and he did just that as his brilliant work down the right-hand side beat Dan Burn and led to Lemina to smash home. A great start to life in the Midlands was almost made even better as he hit the post.

Matheus Cunha - 6/10

Had Wolves' first decent chance as Semedo found him with a cut-back, but compatriot Bruno Guimaraes halted him. He's their marquee player up front - especially with Pedro Neto departing in the summer - and Gary O'Neil will need to get him firing if Wolves are to quell any relegation woes.

SUB - Hwang Hee-chan - 4/10

Came on as a direct replacement for Bellegarde, but his role was changed instantly as Schar scored within minutes of him coming on.

SUB - Matt Doherty - 2/10

Brought on just after the equaliser, but some horrific defending just minutes into his cameo saw him fail to stop Barnes from turning the game on its head. With his fresh legs, he simply has to do better. So frustrating for Wolves fans to watch his lack of effort.

SUB - Tommy Doyle - 3/10

Came on for fresh legs in midfield.

SUB - Carlos Forbs - 2/10

Came on with little time to influence.

SUB - Goncalo Guedes - 2/10

Another late sub but couldn't change the scoreline.

Newcastle United Player Ratings

Nick Pope - 5/10

Gave Newcastle fans a scare with his distribution as Matheus Cunha almost closed him down for a freak goal. Didn't have much to do in terms of actual shot stopping, and he was helpless for the opener - but he did claim some crosses to keep Newcastle in it.

Tino Livramento - 6/10

Now the de-facto right-back at Newcastle following the brilliance of Kieran Trippier, and although his output isn't quite as good as the recently retired England international yet, he's certainly set to be up there. Attacks down his side of the pitch were rare.

Fabian Schar - 6/10

The Swiss star had a real lapse in concentration for the first goal as he switched off to allow Lemina to open the scoring. His age means he can't quite keep up with quick attackers and today wasn't the game for him to come in and flourish - until his long-range effort dragged them level.

Dan Burn - 5/10

Really struggled today against a Wolves side that played to Burn's weaknesses. Strand Larsen absolutely obliterated him for pace for the goal, and though he's strong in the air, it's easy to see why Marc Guehi and Sven Botman were targeted as their ideal starting partnership over the summer.

Lewis Hall - 6/10

Hall is brilliant as one of the newer breeds of left-backs who inverts and plays between the lines in midfield, and that is so beneficial for the Magpies. His technical ability in central areas is top-notch, and it allows Anthony Gordon to be isolated out wide in one-on-one duels with full-backs - so Newcastle can attack from various areas.

Sean Longstaff - 5/10

Looked tidy to start, and he always aimed to be the calm between the chaos of Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes. But his lax pass saw Wolves break and Newcastle went behind as a result - and Sandro Tonali replaced him. That could be a long-term solution for Eddie Howe.

Bruno Guimaraes - 5/10

Again, another struggler against Wolves' midfield. Showed a bit more promise than his midfield comrades with defensive blocks and passes, but it wasn't his best outing on a tough day for the Magpies.

Joelinton - 4/10

Lost his head quite a bit in the centre of the field - and that was to do with the midfield battle against Gomes and Andre. Committed some rough fouls, and he was withdrawn at the halfway mark without doing much on the field.

Jacob Murphy - 6/10

Extremely quiet today. Didn't do anything wrong, per se, but didn't do anything right barring his effort that was saved by Johnstone. He plugged away on the right and his efforts can't be understated for the comeback.

Alexander Isak - 5/10

Showed his class from early on with a line-breaking through ball to Murphy who had his effort thwarted, but he didn't put in a great performance, and an injury to his nose before the break saw him hooked at half-time, which is a huge blow.

You would have to say that he is Newcastle's most important player and largely one of the best strikers in the Premier League - perhaps even second behind Erling Haaland at times. They'll hope he isn't out for long.

Anthony Gordon - 6/10

The former Everton man has started the season as quick as a flash without the output to show for it, and he almost scored one of the goals of the season. Screams for a free-kick were turned away and that seemed to rile him up, as he took on Semedo and nutmegged Mosquera before hitting the upright. But beyond that, he was ineffective to an extent.

SUB - Sandro Tonali - 5/10

Came on for Longstaff to try and gain control in the centre of the park. Put himself about and was certainly an upgrade on their options, keeping play ticking for a Newcastle win.

SUB - Harvey Barnes - 7/10

Came on at left-wing as Gordon moved up front with Isak's injury. He tried his best to find luck with crosses, but they were to no avail - so he took matters into his own hands with an absolute howitzer from the edge of the box to give the Magpies the lead.

SUB - Joe Willock - 3/10

An attacking midfield addition to try and get Newcastle firing in the final third - though the former Arsenal starlet was quite ineffective.

SUB - Kieran Trippier - 6/10

The Newcastle veteran wasn't directly involved in any of their goals, but it's no surprise that his introduction was key to the Magpies keeping the ball and hurting Wolves. A great move by Eddie Howe.

SUB - Lloyd Kelly - 3/10

Brought on to soak up pressure late on as Wolves looked to salvage a point.

Man of the Match

Joao Gomes

It's rare for a player to put in a Man of the Match performance and still end up on the winning side - but Gomes was not at fault for either goal and his performance in general was superb. Newcastle's midfield three couldn't get a sniff of a chance after a decent opening period, and that long-continued until a bolt out of the blue from Schar.

It's no wonder he was linked with a move away in the summer. His tenacity, pressing, and technical ability on the ball is something to marvel at - and Wolves took full advantage of his excellence as his dummy was compared to something Lionel Messi would do that allowed Lemina to open the scoring.

Two wonder strikes to win a game on the back foot will only happen once in a blue moon, and Gomes cannot take any criticism for that as he fought tooth and nail for a win.