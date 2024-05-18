Highlights Gary O'Neil will aim to improve Wolves' squad this summer but potentially faces spending restrictions.

This may necessitate the sales of some key players, which would then fund reinvestment.

Offloading high earners could provide financial relief and there are five good options that could take around £16m off the club's wage bill.

After being tipped by many to go down this season, Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing to build on what was instead an impressive first campaign under Gary O'Neil, which sees them sitting comfortably in mid-table. With just one fixture remaining - a trip to Anfield this Sunday - Wolves are 13th in the Premier League, 20 points above the relegation zone.

O'Neil will be eager to improve his squad this summer as he looks to launch an assault on a European place next season. However, the former Bournemouth manager has alluded to spending restrictions on the West Midlands Club, meaning they may have to shed some of their wage bill in order to make these desired squad improvements.

According to Capology, Wolves are estimated to have an annual payroll of £43,160,000. Despite this figure being modest in comparison to the rest of the division, with only five clubs paying their players less in total, smart savings could be made that would allow reinvestment.

While they may be forced to sell one of their prized assets in Pedro Neto or Joao Gomes, shipping various other players in certain contractual situations may enable O'Neil to keep hold of at least one of these two star players. With that in mind, here are five potential players who could depart Molineux this summer, who would help reduce this wage bill by a whopping £16m.

Pablo Sarabia

Annual Salary: 4,680,000

With just one year remaining on his current deal, Wolves' highest-paid player Pablo Sarabia could be a smart option for the club to part ways with this summer. Starting just 20 Premier League games this season and scoring just four goals, the Spaniard has perhaps not justified his £90,000 a-week contract.

O'Neil would expect significant contributions from his top earner and Sarabia has failed to provide such contributions on a regular basis. While at 32 and on a hefty wage he may not attract any meaningful transfer fee, relieving themselves of this salary outlay could be beneficial to the club's finances. What's more, The Athletic journalist Steve Madeley revealed that the player's future is ‘less certain’ at Wolves as he enters the final year of his current deal – suggesting now could be the right time to offload.

Pablo Sarabia - Wolves Statistics Appearances 49 Goals 5 Assists 10 Weekly Wage £90,000 Cost of Contract Remaining £4,680,0000

Pedro Neto

Annual Salary: £2,600,000

As aforementioned, Wolves may have to sell at least one of Neto and Gomes, and contractually the former makes more sense. Neto is currently earning £50,000 a week (£20,000 more than Gomes) and despite being an integral part of O'Neill's counter-attacking system, the Portuguese winger hasn't been reliably available due to persistent injuries.

There has reportedly been interest from Arsenal, so this summer may represent an ideal opportunity to cash in on the 24-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his current deal. Not only would this allow Wolves to reinvest in someone less plagued by fitness issues, but they would also likely fetch a fee in excess of £50 million and would be removing one of the club's higher earners.

Pedro Neto - Wolves Statistics Appearances 134 Goals 14 Assists 24 Weekly Wage £50,000 Cost of Contract Remaining £7,800,0000

Related Barcelona Star Linked as 5 Possible Pedro Neto Replacements Emerge For Wolves Current Premier League assets Ansu Fati and Miguel Almiron are among those being considered to replace Pedro Neto at Molineux.

Nelson Semedo

Annual Salary: £4,160,000

Another player with a year left on his deal, entering the latter stages of his career and on a substantial salary, it would make sense for Wolves to try to move Nelson Semedo on this summer. The Portuguese full-back has been a reliable figue for O'Neill this season, starting 35 League games, but perhaps hasn't hit the heights Wolves fans may have expected from a former Barcelona player.

Just behind Sarabia as the club's second-highest earner on £80,000 a week, the 30-year-old could be sacrificed for a younger right-back with a greater ceiling on lower wages. West Ham United's Ben Johnson has been linked with a move to Molineux, a deal that could perhaps spell the end for Semedo.

Nelson Semedo - Wolves Statistics Appearances 114 Goals 3 Assists 5 Weekly Wage £80,000 Cost of Contract Remaining £4,160,0000

Craig Dawson

Annual Salary: £2,340,000

Craig Dawson follows the mould of Sarabia and Semedo, with one year remaining on his deal and in his thirties. However, the veteran defender comes with the issue of sustaining a significant injury at this late stage in his career, which he may not be able to recover from fully. The 34-year-old underwent surgery on a groin issue in April and will be out until at least June.

While O'Neil has used Dawson on numerous occasions this season, featuring in 25 Premier League games, the English coach may feel now is the time to move on from the man on £45,000 a week as they look to reach that next level.

Craig Dawson - Wolves Statistics Appearances 45 Goals 2 Assists 1 Weekly Wage £45,000 Cost of Contract Remaining £2,340,0000

Jose Sa

Annual Salary: £2,080,000

Jose Sa has been an exceptional addition to a Wolves side that was ruing the loss of Rui Patricio to Roma back in 2021. Having said that, excellent form comes with interest from other clubs, and O'Neill and Wolves may sense a market opportunity with the goalkeeper in the Summer.

Past reports indicated that a club in the Saudi Pro League were once potentially willing to splash £40 million on Sa, and an offer close that this summer may be too difficult to turn down. Although earning a modest £40,000 a week, Sa has another three years on his deal, and could feasibly be replaced by a younger player on even more reduced wages.

Jose Sa - Wolves Statistics Appearances 49 Goals Conceded 159 Clean Sheets 29 Weekly Wage £40,000 Cost of Contract Remaining £6,240,000

Financial Data via Capology and Transfermarkt (as of 17/05/24).