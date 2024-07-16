Highlights Wolves are keen on signing former Southampton forward Che Adams.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are waiting to hear whether striker Che Adams will accept their contract proposal amid interest from Serie A side Torino, according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old has long-term admirers at the Molineux outfit, who have offered him a long-term contract after his deal with Southampton expired last month.

According to the report, the Scotland international is yet to make a decision on his next move and is considering several options, including a move to Italy.

Torino have emerged as strong contenders for Adams in recent days as they look to bring in a strike partner for Duvan Zapata ahead of next season.

The Serie A outfit are reportedly ‘pushing’ to find an agreement with Adams, who featured for Scotland at Euro 2024, but failed to score or assist in 210 minutes of action for Steve Clarke’s side.

Adams - who was labelled as being "amazing" by Russell Martin - ended his five-year spell at Southampton with a strong season in the Championship, scoring 16 goals and registering four assists in 41 appearances, helping the club to secure promotion after a season away from the Premier League.

Wolves ‘Long-Term Admirers’ of Adams

He could return to the Premier League

According to Football Insider, Wolves are ‘long-term admirers’ of Adams, who could welcome a return to Premier League football next season.

Gary O’Neil’s side attempted to sign Adams last summer and are now keen to bring him to Molineux on a free deal to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Wolves reportedly had an £18m offer for Adams turned down on transfer deadline day a year ago – Southampton were reluctant to sell their star forward with 12 months left on his deal.

Football Insider reports that Wolves are now ‘hopeful’ they can agree a deal with Adams, despite concrete interest from Torino, who appointed ex-Chelsea asisstant coach Paolo Vanoli as their new manager last month.

Che Adams Southampton Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 40 15 4 FA Cup 4 2 2 EFL Cup 1 0 0

The 28-year-old could soon follow Scotland teammate Lewis Ferguson to Serie A – the creative midfielder has enjoyed an impressive season at Bologna, helping the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time ever.

Wanderers Eye Jake O’Brien

To replace Max Kilman

In the market for a central defender, Wolves have identified Lyon star Jake O’Brien as a replacement for Max Kilman, who left to join West Ham earlier this month.

According to The Telegraph journalist John Percy, the Molineux outfit have O’Brien high on their shortlist this summer.

The 23-year-old had an impressive debut season in France, helping Lyon finish sixth and bounce back after a disappointing start to their campaign.

O’Brien’s performances in Ligue 1 have caught the eye of several Premier League sides, as Everton, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham are all rumoured to be interested in the powerful centre-back, who joined Lyon last year from Crystal Palace for just £1million.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.