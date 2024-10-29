Wolverhampton Wanderers are still without a win this season, and manager Gary O'Neil is already thinking about finding suitable reinforcements in the January transfer window to help his team avoid relegation from the Premier League.

We are now nine games into the new season, and Wolves find themselves in 19th place in the league table, without a win, and struggling for goals. The Midlands club picked up a valuable point against high-flying Brighton at the weekend, with an injury-time goal saving them from yet another defeat. However, the early warning signs all point towards Wolves being involved in a fight to beat the drop this term.

O'Neil is preparing his moves in the transfer market to combat this, and has set his sights on Watford attacker Giorgi Chakvetadze as he looks to inject more creativity and goals into his team in the New Year.

Chakvetadze to the Rescue

Watford star eyed as potential signing for Wolves in January

That's according to Alan Nixon, who suggested the Georgian international could well be the "Premier League saviour" Wolves need this season.

The 25-year-old has been in good form for Watford in the Championship, with one goal and three assists to his name this season. Capable of playing up front, on the wing, or in the number 10 role, Chakvetadze - called "huge" by Hornets manager Tom Cleverley - would offer Wolves the "new attacking ideas and inspiration" they desperately crave.

Giorgi Chakvetadze 2024/25 statistics Stat Total Appearances 13 Minutes played 1,060 Goals 1 Assists 3 xAG 3.2 Shots on target % 22.7

It is thought Watford would demand between £15-20m for the playmaker, but Wolves are not alone in their interest in Chakvetadze, with other Premier League clubs believed to be keeping an eye on him.

Wolves Need Firepower

Gary O'Neil's side are struggling to score

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Whether it be Chakvetadze or any other forward player Wolves bring in during the January transfer window, it is clear that O'Neil needs to do something to right the course of his team heading into the second half of the season.

Wolves have scored 12 goals this season, which, though not the lowest tally in the league, is certainly an issue, and the team lacks any consistent goalscoring threat in attacking areas.

O'Neil may yet find himself out of a job before the next transfer window arrives if results continue in the same fashion, but it is believed the Wolves board are willing to be patient with their manager.

All statistics via FBRef - as of 28/10/2024