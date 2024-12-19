Wolverhampton Wanderers are among several Premier League clubs interested in Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron ahead of the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

Wolves, along with Crystal Palace and Leicester City, have been mentioned as potential suitors for the Paraguayan, who has struggled for regular minutes at St James’ Park this season.

There is a possibility the 30-year-old could be loaned out to a rival Premier League club in January, while interest from abroad remains, with Marseille and Stuttgart named as admirers.

Almiron was heavily linked with a Newcastle exit before the season and was reportedly a target for MLS and Saudi Pro League clubs, with Charlotte FC even holding talks over his potential arrival.

The £100,000-a-week winger has hardly featured under Eddie Howe this term, totalling just nine appearances and 283 minutes across all competitions.

According to The Sun, Newcastle are keen to offload the winger by the end of the season, with a potential deal helping them comply with Financial Fair Play rules and pursue other transfer targets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Almiron’s last goal for Newcastle came on 27 February, in the FA Cup fifth-round win over Blackburn.

An official offer for the Paraguayan is expected soon, though it remains unclear whether it will come from Wolves, who have appointed Vitor Pereira as their new head coach following the sacking of Gary O’Neil on Sunday.

The Portuguese manager signed an 18-month deal at Molineux and will be in charge of their Sunday clash against Leicester City, before January mayhem begins.

Sitting 19th in the Premier League, Wolves are likely to be looking for reinforcements next month to boost their survival chances, and are thought to be focusing on bolstering their backline.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, a new centre-back is currently being prioritised at Molineux to finally replace Max Kilman, who joined West Ham in the summer, though the possibility of signing a new attacker also remains.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-12-24.