Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Lens defender Kevin Danso ahead of the January transfer window, according to L’Equipe (via Sport Witness).

Wolves, alongside Southampton and Villarreal, have been named as potential suitors for Danso in early 2025 and could step up their interest soon, given Lens’ urgent need to sell.

The French club are reportedly looking to offload players next month to balance their books and reduce their wage bill, with no squad member considered untouchable as the January transfer market approaches.

According to L'Equipe, there is a strong possibility that Danso could leave if Lens receive a satisfactory offer in the coming weeks.

Although nothing concrete has emerged yet, the Austrian international is reportedly reconsidering his future at the club ahead of 2025, after his transfer to Roma broke down over a failed medical in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Danso has been a key player for Lens this season, making 11 appearances across all competitions and playing nearly 1,000 minutes.

Regarded as ‘one of the best defenders in Ligue 1’, Danso’s potential arrival would be a huge boost in January for Wolves, who have appointed new manager Vitor Pereira on Thursday on an 18-month contract.

The Molineux side currently sit 19th in the Premier League and have struggled defensively this term, conceding 40 goals in just 16 matches – the most in the division.

Former captain Max Kilman’s departure to West Ham in the summer has proven to be a major blow to their backline, which also lost Yerson Mosquera to a long-term injury in October.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Wolves are prioritising a replacement for Kilman in January, having been unable to find an in-house solution since his departure.

While the likes of Nico Elvedi and Max Wober have been mentioned among their potential targets, Danso is the latest to appear on their radar before what could be a busy month for the Molineux hierarchy.

Related Wolves Ready to Make Quick January Signing for Vitor Pereira Wolves recently confirmed the appointment of Vitor Pereira, and supporters will be eagerly anticipating January signings.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-12-24.