Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing a ‘staggering’ summer swoop for Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, according to TEAMtalk.

The Molineux outfit are reportedly considering re-signing the Portugal international after the season amid uncertainty over his future at Anfield under Arne Slot.

Liverpool would be open to selling Jota for a fee in the region of £55m as they look to boost their transfer budget and reinforce their frontline this summer.

Jota has just over two years remaining on his Merseyside contract, which runs until the summer of 2027.

Wolves Considering Diogo Jota’s Return

Liverpool name their asking price

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool could allow Jota to leave Anfield this summer amid his another injury-hit season.

The 28-year-old has made just 10 Premier League starts this term, scoring five goals and providing three assists in just over 800 minutes of action.

While the Reds seem more likely to cash in on Darwin Nunez, who has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League, they are also reportedly open to offers for Jota, praised as 'out of this world', should a suitable bid come in.

Wolves, where Jota spent three seasons before joining Liverpool in 2020, are thought to be keeping a close eye on his situation as they look to add more firepower to Vitor Pereira’s squad this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jota made 131 appearances for Wolves, scoring 44 goals and providing 19 assists.

The Molineux outfit believe they can convince Jota to return, though meeting Liverpool’s £55m valuation would make him their most expensive signing ever.

Wolves are facing a tough summer despite being on course to avoid Premier League relegation, as both Matheus Cunha and Joao Gomes could leave.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the West Midlands club will find it ‘very difficult’ to keep Cunha due to his release clause, while Gomes is also expected to attract interest from elsewhere.

Diogo Jota's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 5 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 169 Minutes played 843

