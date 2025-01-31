Wolverhampton Wanderers are showing interest in Udinese defender Thomas Thiesson Kristensen ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam has revealed.

Wolves are reportedly keen on the 23-year-old centre-back but are yet to make any contact with the Serie A club regarding his arrival in the final days of the January transfer window.

The Molineux outfit are thought to be targeting another centre-back late in the market, having welcomed Reims stalwart Emmanuel Agbadou earlier this month.

Lens defender Kevin Danso remains a player of interest, as well as Chelsea ace Axel Disasi, who is also being eyed by Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Wolves Interested in Udinese Defender

Thomas Thiesson Kristensen on their radar

According to McAdam, Wolves have expressed interest in Kristensen but have not yet made initial contact with Udinese regarding the Danish centre-back’s arrival:

Kristensen, who joined Udinese from Aarhus in September 2023, has been a regular for the Serie A club since, making 37 appearances in all competitions and assisting one goal.

The 6ft 6in defender's second season in Italy has been marred by injury, as he was forced to miss almost two months of the 2024/25 campaign due to a calf problem.

He returned to the starting line-up in mid-December and has started in six of Udinese’s last seven top-flight games.

Wolves are anticipating a busy end to the January transfer window and are believed to be prioritising a new centre-back following a poor run of results in the Premier League.

The Molineux outfit are winless in their last five games under Vitor Pereira, conceding 12 goals in that run, and have slipped back to the bottom three after a 1-0 loss to Arsenal last weekend.

The next run of Premier League games may be as challenging, with the West Midlands club facing Aston Villa, Liverpool and Bournemouth in their next three fixtures.

Thomas Kristensen's Udinese Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 11 Pass accuracy % 82.9 Tackles per 90 1.65 Aerials won per 90 3.30 Minutes played 818

