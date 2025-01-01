Wolves are plotting a January transfer bid to sign Millwall star Japhet Tanganga as Vitor Pereira looks to bolster his squad this month, according to The Express.

The Midlands outfit have had a horrendous start to the season, winning just one of their first 16 games before manager Gary O'Neil was sacked and replaced by Pereira last month. Since his arrival the team have picked up two wins and a draw in three fixtures to move out of the relegation zone but it's accepted within the club that reinforcements are needed to stay in the Premier League.

Central defence is an area that has been identified as a priority for the winter transfer window and former Tottenham star Tanganga is emerging as one of the top targets to try and bring to Molineux.

Wolves Want Tanganga

Millwall don't want to sell

25-year-old Tanganga, who Jose Mourinho described as "really fast", can play across the back line but has managed to get his career back on track this season after joining Millwall on a free transfer in the summer, following his release from boyhood club Spurs.

The Lions don't want to sell their star defender in the middle of the season as they hope to kick on in the second half of the campaign and push on to earn a place in the playoff places. However, it's reported that there is an 'agreement' between the player and the club that they will at least consider any interest from the Premier League - which could open the door for Wolves to land their man.

Tanganga is also being tracked by Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, but it's believed that a return to the Premier League would be more appealing to him.

Japhet Tanganga Championship Stats 2024/25 Games 20 Minutes 1800 Goals 2 Tackles (per 90) 1.7 Clearances (per 90) 4.7

Millwall's position of not wanting to sell means that Wolves will not be able to sign him on the cheap, but it has previously been reported that funds have been made available by club chiefs to ensure that the squad is strengthened.

Pereira will hope to bring someone in quickly, with Wolves facing a tough run of fixtures in January. They will host second-placed Nottingham Forest in their next fixture this weekend before an FA Cup clash on the road against Bristol City. They then return to Premier League action with trip to Newcastle United and Chelsea, before finishing off the month with a home clash against Arsenal.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 01/01/2025.