Wolverhampton Wanderers will reportedly look to sign a new midfielder if wantaway midfielder Mario Lemina leaves the club - Vitor Pereira also wants to bring Chelsea youngster Renato Veiga to Molineux, as per The Express & Star.

Pereira's defence has been strengthened with the acquisition of Ivorian centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou, who arrived from Reims for £16.6 million. This was a vital arrival for the club as they are statistically the Premier League's worst defensive team, shipping 45 goals.

Wolves have turned a corner under Pereira since the Portuguese coach replaced Gary O'Neil in mid-December. They have won two of their four games, including an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United at Molineux.

Lemina has lost his place in Pereira's team, and his future is uncertain. The Gabonese midfielder was stripped of the club captaincy last month after a controversial bust-up following a 2-1 loss to West Ham United.

The 31-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, but he could move this month. GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed he's told Wolves he wants to depart. He's received interest from the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab, although they have yet to make an official offer.

Mario Lemina Premier League Stats (2024-25) Appearances (starts) 17 (15) Goals 1 Assists 3 Big Chances Created 3 Interceptions Per Game 1.6 Tackles Per Game 3.0 Successful Dribbles 0.6 (71%) Ground Duels Won 4.1 (63%) Aerial Duels Won 1.5 (61%)

Wolves Want Possible Lemina Replacement

Versatile Chelsea Defender Veiga Also A Target

Wolves are eyeing another defender despite the arrival of Agbadou, who is viewed as their 'biggest signing of the window'. Chelsea's versatile Veiga is of interest, although GIVEMESPORT sources have learned that the Blues have blocked an approach over a potential loan.

Pereira is also looking to sign a midfielder if Lemina leaves the club in the January transfer window. The Old Gold have had success in the Brazilian market, and their scouts have reportedly picked out duo Richard Rios and Gerson as potential midfield acquisitions.

Rios, 24, has caught the eye with impressive displays for Palmeiras, and the versatile Colombian was on Manchester United's shortlist last summer. Gerson, 27, is Flamengo's captain, and the Brazilian midfielder has been a standout performer for his club over the past year.

The midfield duo are likely to cost more than Agbadou, so a January move for either of them might not be the Wolves' priority. Lemina's potential exit could lead to a replacement arriving this month, but likely at the right price.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 10/01/2025.

