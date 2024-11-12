Wolverhampton Wanderers are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier, who has fallen out of favour at the German club under Vincent Kompany, according to TBR Football.

Dier started 13 Bundesliga matches in the second half of last season under Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena, but is yet to be picked from the beginning under Kompany in the league. Managing just 141 minutes of football in all competitions this campaign, the former Burnley boss has favoured the likes of Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano over the ex-Tottenham man.

As a result of this decline in prominence, Wolves, as well as Brighton and Brentford, are monitoring Dier's situation, and could make a move for him in January if he continues to be used sparingly. While the Englishman remains hopeful of being offered a new contract by Bayern, he's also optimistic about his prospects of receiving a Three Lions call-up again due to the appointment of Tuchel, and is thus cognizant that he needs to play regular football to increase his chances of this.

Wolves Eyeing Move for Dier

The Old Gold need defensive reinforcements

Ending his nine-and-a-half year love affair with Tottenham in January, having made 365 appearances for the Lillywhites, Dier joined German giants Bayern in a shock move. Frequently picked by Tuchel, the England international has found himself further down the pecking order under Kompany, and could now be set to cut his spell in Bavaria short.

TBR Football report that Wolves have one eye on the defender's situation, and are ready to make a move for him in January. Gary O'Neil's side have endured a torrid start to the season, only securing their first victory of the campaign on Saturday against Southampton, and have conceded more goals than any other team in the Premier League.

Subsequently, O'Neil is eager to strengthen his central defensive cohort in the winter window, and find an upgrade on the likes of Toti Gomes and Craig Dawson. Dier, currently earning a modest £80,000 a week, has been identified as a potential market opportunity that they could look to explore in two months' time, although the 30-year-old wants a new contract at Bayern.

It's understood that Bayern are open to talks over a new deal for Dier, but can't make any guarantees over increased game time.

Dier's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 15 Pass Accuracy 91.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.08 Tackles Per 90 0.85 Interceptions Per 90 0.77 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.62

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 12/11/2024