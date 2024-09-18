Wolverhampton Wanderers are among several Premier League clubs eyeing a move for former Liverpool defender Joel Matip, who is available on a free transfer, according to HITC.

The former Reds star could soon return to the Premier League, with Wolves, Bournemouth, and Fulham all considering a move for the 33-year-old Cameroonian international. Matip has been a free agent for three months since his Liverpool contract expired and is now actively seeking his next career opportunity.

According to the report, the 33-year-old has held discussions with clubs in France and Germany, while the trio of Premier League clubs are also understood to be interested in the Champions League winner’s services.

Matip was one of several departures from Anfield before the new season, alongside the retired Thiago Alcantara and goalkeeper Adrian, who joined Real Betis on a free transfer. Reports last week also linked West Ham with interest in the 33-year-old, who spent eight years at Anfield following his move from Schalke in 2016.

Premier League Trio Eye Matip

Available on a free after Anfield departure

Despite being available on a free transfer, Matip’s recent struggles with injuries have caused concern for potential suitors. The 33-year-old missed 37 matches for Liverpool last season due to an ACL injury.

Reports in Germany suggest Matip’s injury history and salary demands may be deterring some clubs from making a formal move and a return to his former club Schalke has also been ruled out.

Matip, who has been described as 'exceptional', was one of Jurgen Klopp’s first signings for Liverpool, joining on a free transfer from Schalke eight seasons ago.

During his time at Anfield, the 33-year-old made 201 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists. He also collected seven winner's medals, including Champions League and Premier League titles.

Joel Matip Senior Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Yellow / red cards Schalke 256 23 14 19 / 2 Liverpool 201 11 6 23 / 0

Wolves, who currently have Toti, Santiago Bueno, Yerson Mosquera, and Craig Dawson as their centre-back options, could benefit from adding a veteran like Matip, particularly after losing captain Max Kilman in the summer transfer window.

The Molineux side have endured a difficult start to the Premier League season, securing just one point from their first four matches and conceding 11 goals and currently have an injury crisis in the position which has left Gary O'Neil with a headache ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Shearer: Wolves in for ‘Tough Season’

Suffer third defeat in four games

BBC pundit Alan Shearer has expressed doubts over Wolves’ prospects this campaign, suggesting Gary O’Neil’s side could face a ‘tough season’.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the Newcastle legend highlighted Wolves’ challenging fixture list, which includes Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton, and Aston Villa in their upcoming Premier League matches:

“I look at their next four or five fixtures; City, Liverpool, Brighton, Villa. Yeah, they've got some decent players, but I don't know. I think it could be a tough season for Wolves.”

O’Neil’s men suffered their third defeat in four games on Sunday, losing 2-1 to Newcastle United, with late goals from Fabian Schär and Harvey Barnes sealing their fate and leaving them in the relegation zone with just a single point so far.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-09-24.