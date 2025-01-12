Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of several clubs interested in signing Liverpool outcast Wataru Endo, according to CaughtOffside.

Endo has found game time hard to come by under Arne Slot, who prefers Ryan Gravenberch in the Reds' holding midfield. He's made just eight appearances in the Premier League, none as a starter.

The 31-year-old is said to be 'unhappy' about his situation, and a January transfer could be on the cards. He joined the Merseysiders from German outfit VfB Stuttgart in August 2023 for a fee in the region of £16.2 million.

Wolves In The Race To Sign Frustrated Endo

The Liverpool Midfielder Could Leave This Month

Wolves are reportedly eyeing Endo to help strengthen Vitor Pereira's midfield. There's a possibility that the veteran midfielder is viewed as Mario Lemina's replacement. GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that the Gabonese midfielder has told the club he wants to leave.

Lemina, 31, has received interest from the Saudi Pro League and has fallen out of favour under Pereira. He was stripped of the club captaincy last month after a furious bust-up with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.

Wolves face competition from Fulham and Ipswich Town, who are also monitoring the 'exceptional' Japan captain's situation at Anfield. Serie A giants AC Milan and Celtic have been keeping tabs amid his lack of prominence under Slot.

Wataru Endo Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 8 (0) Interceptions Per Game 0.3 Tackles Per Game 0.5 Possession Won 0.3 Balls Recovered Per Game 0.8 Dribbled Past Per Game 0.1 Ground Duels Won 0.9 (50%)

Ivorian defender Emmanuel Agbadou became Pereira's first signing since replacing Gary O'Neil at Molineux last month. The 27-year-old arrived from Ligue 1 outfit Stade Reims for £16.6 million, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Agbadou will likely be the first of several incomings this window as Wolves attempt to escape the Premier League relegation battle. They sit 17th, above the drop zone on goal difference.

Midfield is an area the recruitment team are concentrating on. Palmeiras' Richard Rios and Flamengo's Gerson are reportedly on the club's shortlist. The midfield duo have been earning rave reviews in South America.

