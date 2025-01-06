Wolverhampton Wanderers are admirers of Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios and could look to sign the Colombian if Mario Lemina leaves in the January transfer window, according to journalist Liam Keen.

Wolves are reportedly looking for solutions in case the Gabon international ends his time at Molineux this month, with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab now keen on his services.

While new boss Vitor Pereira is aiming to keep the core of his squad together in January, Lemina’s exit now seems a real possibility after he was stripped of captain duties last month.

The ex-Southampton midfielder was involved in a major bust-up following Wolves’ defeat to West Ham, clashing with Hammers skipper Jarrod Bowen after the final whistle and refusing to shake his hand.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, after losing his place in Pereira’s first XI, Lemina has told the club he would like to take on a new challenge and is now a concrete target for Al-Shabab.

Wolves are said to be willing to sell the Gabon international mid-season and are demanding £5m for his departure, with club-to-club talks ongoing to find an agreement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lemina has made 18 appearances for Wolves this season, scoring once and providing three assists.

Rios has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the past 12 months and was often mentioned as a potential target for Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 24-year-old 'freak athlete' has impressed for both club and country in 2024 and was instrumental in Colombia’s push to the final in the Copa America, starting in all six games.

In September, Rios added two more years to his previous contract with Palmeiras, extending his stay with the Sao Paulo-based team until the end of 2028.

Rios joined the Brazilian giants in March 2023 and has racked up 102 appearances in all competitions for Palmeiras so far, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

If he were to join Wolves in January, the 24-year-old would become the second winter arrival, following defender Emmanuel Agbadou, who is nearing a move to Molineux.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-01-25.