Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City could all be in the market to sign Watford star Giorgi Chakvetadze, according to Football League World - as the trio try to drag themselves away from the Premier League relegation zone.

Everton are the only one of the trio not to have sacked their manager, despite Sean Dyche's men only being six points clear of the bottom three. And, with Wolves sitting five points adrift of the safety buffer and Leicester being their team to catch, there's a real race in which incomings will be crucial.

Report: Everton, Wolves, Leicester Interested in Chakvetadze

The Watford star has apparently tempted the trio to make their moves

Chakvetadze, as a result, is on all three of their shortlists - though Watford will be asking for a huge amount to see their star go. The report from Football League World states that Premier League sides Everton, Leicester and Wolves are all 'taking admiring glances' at Chakvetadze - though they are wary of the huge price tag that Watford will likely slap upon his talents, with the Hornets star flying so far this season.

Giorgi Chakvetadze's Championship statistics - Watford squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 1,721 2nd Assists 4 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.3 1st Shots Per Game 2.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 7.01 2nd

Georgia international Chakvetadze has been in superb form for the Hertfordshire side this season, and even signed a new deal at Vicarage Road just three months ago - but his superb performances have yielded one goal and five assists in all competitions from midfield this season, and that could see interest crop up in the winter window.

Previous reports have put a £20million price tag on the Georgian, with the creator being Watford's main asset, and sources have told the publication that a high price tag could put potential suitors off - but interest still remains in the 25-year-old.

Watford have been a surprise package so far this season, with a win in their 'game in hand' taking them as high as sixth in the Championship table - and the club being unbeaten at home so far this season, it's no surprise that Chakvetadze has been influential in their home form under Tom Cleverley's management - with a potential route back to the top-flight after a three-year hiatus not out of the question, especially with Cleverley labelling him as 'huge'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Giorgi Chakvetadze scored on the opening day of the season but has yet to bag since.

The 25-year-old has nine goals in 35 caps for the Georgian national team, and he will look to continue that form if he does earn a Premier League move.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-12-24.