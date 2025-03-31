Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing a surprise summer move for Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze, according to CaughtOffside.

Wolves are believed to be among a host of Premier League clubs targeting the 24-year-old, alongside West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

With Matheus Cunha’s long-term future at Molineux increasingly uncertain, Vitor Pereira’s side are expected to target a new number nine this summer.

The Brazilian striker remains a target for several Premier League clubs and is expected to leave after the season, despite signing a contract extension in January.

According to CaughtOffside, while Mikautadze is particularly keen on joining West Ham, he could also be tempted by offers from other Premier League clubs.

Wolves and Crystal Palace are believed to be among his admirers, although the opportunity to form a front three with Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen is said to appeal to the 24-year-old.

Mikautadze, who joined Lyon from Metz last summer, has been in impressive form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in just 17 starts across all competitions.

The 24-year-old, praised as ‘insane’, has mostly been used as a backup to former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, with 21 of his 38 appearances coming off the bench.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikautadze has scored 24 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions for club and country this season.

Wolves are on course to avoid relegation under Pereira this season, sitting nine points clear of the bottom three with nine games remaining.

The Molineux outfit return to top-flight action on Tuesday when they host West Ham at home.

Georges Mikautadze's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 27 Goals 8 Assists 4 Goal-creating actions 9 Minutes played 1,116

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-03-25.