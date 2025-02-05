Wolverhampton Wanderers considered a late January swoop for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Hidemasa Morita, according to A Bola (via Sport Witness).

The Molineux outfit reportedly eyed the 29-year-old Japanese international as a midfield reinforcement for Vitor Pereira’s squad, which lost Mario Lemina to Galatasaray on deadline day.

Wolves made an approach for Morita last month but were unwilling to pay more than €10m (£8.3m) for a player who turns 30 in May.

Morita, who joined Sporting from Santa Clara in July 2022, has entered the final 18 months of his contract, and the Portuguese club are expected to offer him an extension.

Wolves Eyed Hidemasa Morita

In the January transfer window

According to A Bola, if Sporting fail to extend Morita’s contract in the coming months, Wolves could revisit their interest in the summer, when he will have just 12 months remaining on his deal.

The Japanese international is likely to be available for a cut-price fee, potentially lower than the €10m+ valuation that deterred Wolves from pursuing a move.

Morita, praised as 'magical' by Breaking The Lines, has been a regular for Sporting this season, scoring two goals and registering three assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

He was a key player in Ruben Amorim’s title-winning side last season, starting 24 of Sporting’s 34 league games in the 2023/24 campaign.

Wolves have had a busy first transfer window under Pereira, signing central defenders Emmanuel Agbadou and Nasser Djiga, while Marshall Munetsi arrived in midfield.

The West Midlands club also managed to retain Matheus Cunha and tied the 25-year-old to a new long-term contract despite huge interest from Premier League rivals.

Wolves have climbed out of the relegation zone following their 2-0 win against Aston Villa at the weekend and will next face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Hidemasa Morita's Sporting Stats (2024/25) Games 26 Goals 2 Assists 3 Minutes played 1,617

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-02-25.