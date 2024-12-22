Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Sunderland central defender Daniel Ballard, although they'll face competition from a number of Premier League clubs for his signature, according to TBR Football.

Ballard is enjoying an exceptional season with the Black Cats, with the north-east side pushing for promotion to the top flight, and he found the back of the net on Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Light in a win over Norwich City. He's subsequently attracting interest from a host of clubs, including the aforementioned Wolves, as well as the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

Identified by Wolves as a potential upgrade on Craig Dawson, the East Midlanders are pushing to secure a deal for Ballard in January. The 25-year-old could be open to making the step-up to the Premier League, and could be enticed by the prospect of working under experienced new boss Vitor Pereira at Molineux.

Wolves Eyeing Ballard

Several clubs are interested

Developing through Arsenal's academy, Ballard left the North London club for Sunderland in 2022, having not made a senior appearance for the Gunners, but having enjoyed a series of successful loan spells. The Hale End graduate has established himself as one of the Championship's most accomplished defenders in the last two seasons, making 77 appearances for the Wearsiders, and has been described as a 'natural leader'.

As a result of this rise to prominence in England's second division, a number of top flight clubs have begun to take note and track his progress. TBR Football report that Wolves are currently leading the charge to land the Northern Ireland international, and that the Old Gold could look to make him Vitor Pereira's first acquisition.

The former Porto manager was appointed as Gary O'Neil's successor earlier this week, and has a tough task on his hand to keep Wolves in the Premier League this season. They currently sit five points adrift of 17th placed Leicester City having played 16 matches.

Wolves have conceded more goals than anyone else in the Premier League this season, and are thus in desperate need of defensive reinforcements. Ballard has been identified as someone who can help alleviate these issues, and could replace the ageing Dawson as one of the two first choice centre-backs.

Ballard's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 43 Goals 3 Pass Accuracy 89.7% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.63 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.77

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 21/12/2024