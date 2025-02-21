Wolverhampton Wanderers are among a host of European clubs eyeing a summer move for Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto, according to Calciomercato.

Wolves, alongside Inter Milan, Atalanta, Porto and West Ham, have been named as potential suitors for the 23-year-old striker, who finished as the joint-top scorer in the Brazilian Serie A last season.

Corinthians are open to parting ways with Alberto this summer due to financial struggles and have set their asking price at €35m (£29m).

The Sao Paulo club are anticipating a bidding war for their frontman in the coming months, with several European and Premier League clubs interested in the Brazilian.

Wolves Targeting Yuri Alberto

For the summer transfer window

According to Calciomercato, Alberto has a €100m (£83m) release clause in his contract, but Corinthians are willing to negotiate a much lower fee this summer.

They could even consider an offer of around €25m (£21m) plus add-ons for the 23-year-old striker, who has earned high praise from Brazilian icon Ronaldo following his impressive 2024 season:

“A striker who, despite much criticism, played very well, was Yuri Alberto. He stepped up when Corinthians needed him most and helped the team with many goals, being one of the team's top scorers in the competition.”

Alberto, praised as 'one of the best forwards in the world' by The Copa Club, finished the 2024 campaign with 31 goals and seven assists in 57 appearances across all competitions.

He has started the 2025 season strongly, netting three goals in his last two games for Corinthians.

Wolves are preparing for a busy summer transfer window, with star forward Matheus Cunha on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column, Fabrizio Romano revealed that both Manchester United and Arsenal could emerge as potential suitors for the 25-year-old, who signed a new contract at Molineux in January.

Yuri Alberto's Corinthians Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 57 Goals 31 Assists 7 Minutes played 4,276

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-02-25.