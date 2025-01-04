Wolverhampton Wanderers are still interested in Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes and Vitor Pereira may turn to the Frenchman if Sam Johnstone leaves, according to The Mirror.

Johnstone is said to be 'shocked' at losing his place in Pereira's team following the Portuguese's arrival last month, with Jose Sa reclaiming the number one jersey at Molineux since the new manager's arrival.

The 31-year-old English goalkeeper was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, but the Lilywhites have instead looked elsewhere for Guglielmo Vicario cover with a deal for Antonin Kinsky all but done. Johnstone only joined Wolves last summer but could leave if the situation doesn't change between the sticks.

Restes is again on the Old Gold's radar as a potential replacement, and the Premier League relegation battlers are long-term admirers. The France U21 international has been an ever-present for Toulouse and earned praise for his quick reflexes and dividing abilities.

Wolves Reignite Interest In Toulouse's Restes

The young French shot-stopper has shown maturity beyond his years

Wolves reportedly had an approach for Restes turned down last summer, and he's also garnered interest from other Premier League and foreign clubs. He has three years left on his contract at Stadium de Toulouse, where he climbed the youth ranks of his boyhood club.

Restes is 'one of the most talented' French youngsters and could be a long-term successor to Sa, 31, at Molineux. He's appeared 15 times in Ligue 1 this season, keeping six clean sheets. Despite his young age, the French keeper has displayed strong communication and is a commanding presence.

The 19-year-old won a silver medal with France's Olympic Team at last summer's Olympic Games in Paris. He kept three clean sheets in five games, including a 1-0 win over tournament favourites Argentina.

Guillaume Restes Statistics Ligue 1 (2024-25) Appearances 15 Clean Sheets 5 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.1 Penalties Saved 1/1 Saves Per Game 2.0 (64%) Successful Runs Out Per Game 0.3 (100%) Goals Conceded 17 Saves Made 30 Accurate Long Balls 3.9 (35%)

Restes' quick growth and surge towards the number one role at Toulouse has put Wolves on alert over the past year. He hinted at his hardworking mentality a year ago and how he could step into 'a leader' role.

Pereira will want a confident personality between the posts who can take over from Sa in the long run. Many expect the left-footed Restes to soon earn a call-up to Didier Deschamps' France national team.

Wolves are set to do more business in Ligue 1 as they close in on Stade Reims defender Emmanuel Agbadou. A £15 million deal is reportedly close to completion.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 04/01/2025.