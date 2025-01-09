Wolverhampton Wanderers are among a host of clubs showing interest in Chelsea defender Renato Veiga in the January transfer window, according to MailOnline.

Wolves, alongside Premier League rivals Bournemouth, as well as Stuttgart, Napoli and Juventus, are reportedly keen on the Portuguese starlet, who has been on the fringes of Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves are finalising Reims defender Emmanuel Agbadou's signing but reportedly want to add another centre-back in January and have pinpointed Veiga as a potential option.

The 'special' 6ft 3in defender is able to play full-back or centre-back and, according to MailOnline, Wolves ‘know’ the 21-year-old would fit with the makeup of Vitor Pereira’s squad.

Wolves Eyeing Chelsea’s Renato Veiga

Among a host of interested clubs

Veiga, who joined Chelsea from Basel in July, has seen limited opportunities to impress Maresca in the Premier League, making just one start in the first part of the season.

The 21-year-old has been a regular in their Conference League, where he started in all six of their victories and played every single minute of their European season so far.

Veiga has mostly been utilised on the left of Chelsea’s defence this season but has also covered at centre-back and holding midfield on multiple occasions.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves will step up their interest in Veiga soon, considering the Molineux outfit may also be targeting a new midfielder in January.

According to David Ornstein, Wolves are reportedly eyeing a replacement for Saudi-bound Mario Lemina and could also look at a new attacking midfielder.

Wolves went unbeaten in Pereira’s first three games in charge but suffered a heavy 3-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest on Monday, which saw the Molineux outfit remain 16th in the Premier League table.

Renato Veiga's Chelsea Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Starts 1 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Shot-creating actions 1 Minutes played 181

