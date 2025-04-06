Wolverhampton Wanderers are exploring a shock move for Jadon Sancho in the coming summer transfer window, according to FootballTransfers.

It has been another season of battling to avoid relegation for Wolves, though it seems that they have confirmed their status as a Premier League club for at least another season. The Midlands side parted ways with manager Gary O’Neil earlier in the campaign and his replacement, Vitor Pereira, has done enough to all but mathematically confirm their safety.

Wolves’ struggles with funds in recent years have been well-documented, with the club having sold the likes of Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves to only just avoid being punished by Profit and Sustainability Rules. It would appear that the club are set to lose yet another star in the summer, with Matheus Cunha set to depart despite signing a new contract just months ago.

This contract extension should ensure that Wolves get a sizable sum for Cunha if he leaves, which could be used to try and pull off what would be a stunning move.

Wolves Want Sancho

On-loan Chelsea winger has struggled for form

As per FootballTransfers, Jadon Sancho has emerged as a top target for Wolves, who will find their finances boosted if Cunha and potentially others, like Rayan Ait-Nouri, depart the club.

Sancho returned to English football in 2021, joining Manchester United after a four-year stint with Borussia Dortmund. Despite some promise in the very early stages of his time at Old Trafford, relations with then-manager Erik ten Hag soon deteriorated, leading to a brief exile before he returned to Dortmund on loan in 2024.

That summer, for the new season, Sancho, who is on £250,000 per week as per Capology, joined Chelsea on loan for the campaign, with the Blues having an obligation to buy. While that seemed to be the end of Sancho’s Man United chapter, his term at Stamford Bridge thus far has not exactly gone as planned, with the winger having struggled for form.

Jadon Sancho 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 24 2 5 1,501' Conference League 3 0 2 173' FA Cup 2 0 0 119'

It has since transpired that Chelsea possess an option to send Sancho back to Manchester United. The 25-year-old will most likely never play for the Red Devils again regardless, but this option means that they may end up having to move Sancho on one final time, despite Chelsea thinking Sancho is still a "super-star" according to Chelsea News.

While Sancho may have struggled for form and consistency, much of that could be attributed to a lack of stability, which he would find at Molineux were Wolves to sign him, which would represent a stunning bit of business for the Midlands side.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 05/04/2025)