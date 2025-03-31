Wolverhampton Wanderers are among several Premier League clubs showing interest in a summer move for Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez, according to Fichajes.

Wolves, along with Brentford and Leicester City, are believed to be keen on the 22-year-old forward amid his breakout season in Spain’s second division.

Deportivo may struggle to keep hold of Yeremay this summer due to his €33m (£27m) release clause, which has attracted interest from multiple clubs across Europe.

Wolves are said to view the Spanish attacker as a long-term investment and an exciting addition to their first-team squad, alongside Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze.

Wolves Keen on Yeremay Hernandez

Willing to meet his £27m release clause

According to Fichajes, while Yeremay is happy in Spain, he could be tempted by the possibility of moving to the Premier League this summer.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the standout talents in Spain’s second tier this season and was even hailed as ‘the best dribbler in Europe’ last year.

Yeremay spent two years in Real Madrid’s academy before joining Deportivo’s youth ranks in 2017, where he made his first-team debut in December 2021.

He was promoted to the senior squad the following season and has since made 89 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yeremay has netted 11 times and registered four assists in 30 league appearances this season.

Wolves are preparing for a squad overhaul under Vitor Pereira and could part ways with several first-team players after the season.

While Nelson Semedo, Pablo Sarabia and Craig Dawson are out of contract, Matheus Cunha could also leave despite signing a long-term deal in January.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, multiple Premier League clubs remain keen on the Brazil international, including North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

Yeremay Hernandez's Deportivo Stats (2024/25 La Liga 2) Games 30 Goals 11 Assists 4 Minutes played 2,471

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-03-25.