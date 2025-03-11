Wolverhampton Wanderers are among several clubs eyeing a summer move for Everton defender Michael Keane, who is out of contract at the end of the season, according to MailOnline.

Wolves, along with Saudi Pro League side Al Riyad and MLS club FC Dallas, are reportedly monitoring the 32-year-old, who is expected to leave Goodison Park when his deal expires in June.

Keane is one of several Everton first-team players with expiring contracts, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman, Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The English centre-back has played just two minutes of Premier League football since David Moyes took over in January and has remained on the bench for the last seven matches.

Wolves Eyeing Everton’s Michael Keane

Goodison Park departure anticipated

According to MailOnline, Keane is expected to have several options if he does not renew with Everton, and could be offered a chance to remain in the Premier League by Wolves.

The Molineux outfit have endured a disappointing top-flight campaign and sit just six points above the relegation zone with 10 games remaining.

They bolstered their defence with the January arrivals of Emmanuel Agbadou and Nasser Djiga and have seen some improvement, conceding six goals in their last six league matches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Keane has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Everton this season, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Since joining Everton from Burnley in 2017, Keane has largely been a squad player over the past two seasons, with Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski ahead of him in the pecking order.

He last started a Premier League match in early November, in Everton’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

The £80,000-a-week defender, praised as ‘unbelievable’, has made 226 appearances for Everton, registering 15 goals and 10 assists.

Michael Keane's Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shot-creating actions 6 Minutes played 813

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Tammy Abraham Update After West Ham, Everton, Newcastle Links Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Tammy Abraham amid interest from West Ham, Everton, and Newcastle.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-03-25.