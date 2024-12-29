Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to re-ignite their interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as one of their keepers could depart, as per Alan Nixon.

Patterson was on Wolves' radar last summer when David Bentley looked likely to leave the Premier League outfit. The veteran shot-stopper stayed put after Arsenal turned to Bournemouth's Neto as Aaron Ramsdale's replacement.

The 24-year-old has impressed with Sunderland this season, keeping seven clean sheets in 19 games and playing a key role in the Black Cats' push for Premier League promotion. His form has also put Manchester United on notice as they look to give Andre Onana fresh competition.

However, Wolves are also in the picture after Jose Sa reclaimed the number one jersey from Sam Johnstone at Molineux. Johnstone is said to be shocked at losing his place in the starting XI. He'd been Gary O'Neil's first-choice keeper but has been on the bench since a 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town (December 14).

Nixon: Wolves Doing Checks On Anthony Patterson

Vitor Pereira's side could swoop for the Sunderland shot-stopper

Nixon reports that Wolves are considering moving for Patterson amid the current goalkeeping situation at Molineux. Johnstone's bemusement at losing his place in the team could lead to a departure.

Patterson is also on Tottenham Hotspur's shortlist, and Ange Postecoglou could move for the ex-England U21 international to deal with

Guglielmo Vicario's long-term injury. Sunderland will likely be hellbent on keeping their shot-stopper, who is playing a vital role in their season at the Stadium of Light.

A deal won't be cheap because Patterson, previously hailed as 'unbelievable', signed a new long-term deal with the Black Cats last September. That deal expires in June 2028, and the Championship outfit will be under no pressure to sell.

Patterson's shot-stopping abilities have earned plaudits, but his temperament has long been heralded. His former manager, Tony Mowbray, gave a glowing verdict when speaking a year ago:

I've been in football more than 40 years and this kid is a very talented boy who has an amazing temperament. Nothing fazes him, he's very calm about everything, he's not bouncing all over the place and losing the plot.

Anthony Patterson Championship Stats Appearances 19 Clean Sheets 7 Saves Per Game 2.3 (70%) Goals Conceded 18 Saves Made 43 Successful Runs Out Per Game 0.2 (100%)

Sa looks likely to continue as Vitor Pereira's number one but could be handed new competition if Patterson were to arrive. He's also seven years younger than Johnstone and could be a long-term option for the Old Gold.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 29/12/2024.