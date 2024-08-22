Highlights Wolves target Wilfried Zaha to replace departed Pedro Neto, eyeing a loan-to-permanent move for the experienced winger.

O'Neil's squad seeks to strengthen with additions like Zaha and Dara O'Shea to fill gaps left by departures and bolster the team.

Zaha's proven track record in the Premier League makes him an appealing option for Wolves, adding experience and attacking prowess.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are actively looking for a replacement for now-Chelsea man Pedro Neto and, according to The Sun, Gary O’Neil and his entourage are eyeing a potential summer move for Galatasaray’s Wilfried Zaha.

After finishing 14th in the Premier League last time out, the former Bournemouth boss has spent the summer bolstering his squad with the likes of Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima, while Tommy Doyle’s Molineux stay was made permanent.

That said, the Black Country outfit are yet to replace the already departed Neto, an electric winger who moved to Stamford Bridge for £54 million, per Sky Sports, thus leaving O’Neil with a void to fill on the right flank.

Zaha Eyed by Wolves Chiefs This Summer

O’Neil is a long-term admirer of the winger

A Crystal Palace academy graduate, Zaha became a household name among Premier League aficionados throughout his 458-outing stay in south London.

Previously of Manchester United, Abidjan-born Zaha has an uncertain future in Turkey after signing from the nation’s behemoths in the summer of 2023, ending an eight-year stay with the aforementioned Eagles.

The winger was linked with a move back to Selhurst Park earlier in the summer, while Everton have also been credited with an interest, but The Sun have now reported that Wolves are in the race for his signature.

O’Neil and his entourage are said to be long-term admirers of the ex-Old Trafford ace, 31, and they could look to secure him on a season-long loan with the view of making his move permanent if he pulls up trees in the Midlands.

Zaha vs Neto - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Zaha Neto Minutes 1,433 1,521 Goals 9 2 Assists 3 9 Pass success rate (%) 79.4 83.4 Shots per game 1.6 1.8 Key passes per game 0.8 1.9 Dribbles per game 1.4 1.9 Overall rating 6.91 6.99

Contracted at Rams Park until the summer of 2026, the 33-cap Ivory Coast international’s stay in Turkey seems to be all but done with him falling down the club’s pecking order at the back end of last campaign.

Elsewhere, Dutch-based duo Calvin Stengs and Carlos Forbs, who play for Feyenoord and Ajax, respectively, are also on the radar of O’Neil and Co.

What makes the 31-year-old such an attractive option for would-be buyers this summer is that he has plenty of experience in England’s top flight, having netted 68 strikes and notched 29 assists in his 305-game Premier League career. Indeed, former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp even dubbed the Ivorian a "world-class player" back when he was in the dugout at Anfield.

O’Neil’s Wolves Set for Dara O’Shea Battle

Celtic and Brentford also in the mix for his signature

Another area of interest for the Premier League side is centre-back, especially given skipper Maximilian Kilman joined West Ham United for a fee of £40 million earlier in the window, and Dara O’Shea of Burnley has been identified as a potential option.

According to The Mirror, Wolves join London-based outfit Brentford in the race for the 25-year-old, who chalked up 3,255 minutes of action across all competitions for the Clarets last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: O'Shea was the Premier League's seventh-fastest player last season, clocking a speed of 36.73 km/h.

Also admired by reigning Scottish Premiership side Celtic, O’Shea – despite being part of Burnley’s relegation-worthy season, enjoyed a more-than-impressive string of performances under Vincent Kompany, hence the interest in his signature.

