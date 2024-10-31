Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a dismal start to the Premier League campaign, albeit having suffered a tough run of fixtures to begin the campaign - but if they do manage to see an upturn in form via their easier schedule coming up, they can't let up by selling Rayan Ait-Nouri with GIVEMESPORT sources having stated that there is interest in the Algeria international.

Sources stated on Wednesday that Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle it out to sign the versatile French-born star. Prospective new Red Devils Ruben Amorim potentially interested in making the Molineux star his first signing of his tenure should he make the switch from Portugal to England - though Liverpool are also expected to intensify their interest once the January transfer window opens. Ait-Nouri is in the final year-and-a-half of his deal, and Wolves could be powerless to his exit if they want to receive a top fee, but given that the club are firmly in a relegation battle, they should be doing everything possible to keep him.

Ait-Nouri is Vital to Wolves at Both Ends of The Pitch

The Algeria international accounts for a lot of their attacking prowess

Wolves have the worst defence in the division with 25 goals conceded in just nine games in the Premier League, but they are the third-highest scorers in the bottom half - and Ait-Nouri is crucial to that.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking, 24/25 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 748 3rd Goals 3 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.1 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.2 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.4 2nd Match rating 6.81 2nd

The natural left-back, 23, already has three goals and two assists in the top-flight this season. As a result, he is their major goal threat, having been involved in 41.66% of their goals. Whilst defensive lapses from the squad have been prominent - including six goals shipped to Chelsea and five being put past them by Brentford - there have been a number of positive performances, including the narrow 2-1 home defeats to Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester City, which they will look to take into home games against inferior opposition.

Despite the fact that they could garner a decent-sized fee for Ait-Nouri with £60million previously being touted, Wolves' Premier League status at this stage is critical, and they need all the help they can get. Whilst a big fee for Ait-Nouri could be picked up, his exit would halve their goal threat immediately and anyone brought in would be a huge risk as to whether they would hit the ground running or not.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rayan Ait-Nouri has 13 caps for Algeria.

Sources have stated that United are looking for left-sided recruits with crocked duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remaining on the sidelines, whilst Liverpool are looking for a long-term replacement as Andy Robertson has faded in the last few months - and seeing as Ait-Nouri has featured in 107 Premier League games, his evident quality is there and there is still room to improve.

Ait-Nouri Could Be Crucial Against Lower Opposition

Wolves have had a ridiculously hard schedule

Wolves have had to face six of last season's top seven in the Premier League already this season, with their only other games coming against Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Brentford - though a loss against the latter somewhat tarnished decent points away from home against the other duo.

As the table currently stands, they have faced all the current top nine barring Tottenham Hotspur - and Newcastle were their alternative, so you simply could not ask for a tougher start.

Related Exclusive: £60m Star 'Could Become First Amorim Signing' at Man Utd Manchester United may look to make Rayan Ait-Nouri the first signing of the Ruben Amorim era

But if they don't start to take points in their easier games, keeping Ait-Nouri will be even more vital come the turn of the January window, with the Black Country outfit likely to be up against it for the entire season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-10-24.