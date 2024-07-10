Highlights Max Kilman has moved to West Ham for £40million, leaving Wolves in need of a new captain.

Wolves are actively searching for a replacement center-back, prioritising the position.

The club must spend their transfer funds wisely to avoid relegation struggles.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have already suffered a huge blow to their plans for the upcoming Premier League season after losing captain Max Kilman to West Ham United in a deal worth around £40million - but Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that plans are already underway to source a replacement centre-back, with the position becoming a priority for the departing star.

Kilman, who skippered Wolves throughout the entirety of last season as he failed to miss a single game for the Molineux outfit, performed extremely well last season and that led to links to other clubs in the top half of the Premier League. West Ham were the club to land their target, with the defender returning to his London home to link up with former boss Julen Lopetegui in the capital - and that has left a void at the back of the Wolves backline.

Wolves Replacements Have Been Lined Up

The club will be desperately scrambling to sign Kilman

With news surrounding Kilman's future being prominent for quite some time, Wolves have had time to react to his potential departure in the transfer market and that has led to links elsewhere.

We exclusively revealed back in June that the west Midlands outfit were in the market for Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi, with scouts extensively looking at him during his time in Germany; though nothing has taken off just yet with Kilman only completing his move at the weekend.

Nico Elvedi's Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Monchengladbach squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =6th Goals 2 =10th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.5 1st Clearances Per Game 4.8 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.4 3rd Match rating 6.76 6th

Elsewhere, Portuguese outlet Record have stated that Porto defender David Carmo could be on their shortlist after an impressive loan spell with Olympiacos last season - and with the defender being Portuguese, he would add to the nine-strong list of stars from the Iberian nation under O'Neil's guidance.

Romano: Wolves "Very Active" in the Transfer Market

The club are looking to add quality to replace exiting stars

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano admitted that after securing their striker priority with the signing of Danish attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen on a £26million loan-to-buy deal, attentions have turned to centre-back in a bid to replace Kilman. He said:

"I think, yes. After signing Strand Larsen, who was an important one as the new striker who was wanted by Gary O'Neil. I think they need a new centre-back, and they will explore options for sure. "There is nothing imminent yet, but Wolves are always very active on the market so they've started discussing internally and the new centre-back is next."

Wolves Need to Avoid More Sales to Stay Up

A repeat of last season could see them slide further

Losing your captain so early in the transfer window is one of the worst things that can happen to a club. West Ham have swooped in and given Wolves a decent-sized fee to at least rebuild with, but the Molineux side must spend that cash wisely.

With Santiago Bueno, Craig Dawson and Tori Gomes as the first-choice centre-backs at the club, there needs to be another addition in the Midlands if Wolves are to stave off any potential Championship woes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves recorded their lowest-placed finish in the Premier League since promotion in 2018 after coming 14th.

A transfer window similar to last season could see them plummet further down the table once again and that could see them slip into a relegation dogfight if they aren't careful; especially given the fact that they haven't replaced the likes of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Matheus Nunes to full effect from last summer.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-07-24.