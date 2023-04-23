Wolverhampton Wanderers could become a loan option for Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho this summer, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old could temporarily switch to Molineux and get some minutes under his belt for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Wolves transfer news – Fabio Carvalho

According to Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast (via Rousing the Kop), Carvalho will leave Liverpool this summer due to his lack of playing time.

Meanwhile, SunSport has reported that the Reds are interested in striking a deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Wolves may use a deal for one as leverage to negotiate a move for Carvalho, who would bring a more attack-minded focus to Lopetegui’s outfit.

And Jones believes that the former Fulham star would be “a good fit” for the Molineux outfit, with the West Midlands side set for a summer of uncertainty regarding the futures of some of their playing squad.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Carvalho?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “There is uncertainty about what happens with Fabio Carvalho. Firstly, it’s worth pointing out that he will not give up on making it with Liverpool. He’s very driven to ensure the move works out long-term.

“But this has been a tough season for all involved, and chances could be just as limited for him next season because Liverpool have to bounce back. That is going to mean top-level recruitment.

“I think a loan will be discussed for Carvalho. Fulham hoped it would become an option when he left them, but it never did. Marco Silva helped hugely with his breakthrough, and I’m sure he would welcome him back if the player is open to it.

“It is difficult to take a decision like that. From Carvalho’s perspective, it may feel like admitting defeat, and I did check out other moves that could be on the table. There has been nothing yet, but it sounds to me like Wolves could become an option. They are in an uncertain moment with players like Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves, and an opportunity to sign someone like Carvalho, who is an adaptable attacking midfield player, would be a good fit.

“At least one of those two will leave Wolves, and of course, Liverpool are interested in both, so again, there could be room for negotiation around this. There are also doubts about players like Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho. So, this is a squad that is going to undergo maintenance in the summer.

“It is early days, and there are so many discussions to be had at every end of this, but one thing for sure is that Carvalho will have good options.”

Would Carvalho be a good signing for Wolves?

It’s been a difficult first season at Liverpool for Carvalho, who hasn’t made a significant impact in Jurgen Klopp’s side, despite the club’s on-pitch struggles this campaign.

The Portugal U21 international has made 20 appearances for the Reds, bagging just three goals during his time at Anfield.

However, a total of 18 goal contributions in Fulham’s promotion from the Championship last season would demonstrate that the £40,000 per-week earner can be productive in the final third when given the opportunity.

Therefore, for a Wolves side that struggles to hit the back of the net at the best of times, Carvalho’s loan signing could be a gamble that Lopetegui might believe is worth taking.