Wolverhampton Wanderers’ January transfer business was “a bit scattergun” at Molineux, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui welcomed six new faces to his Wolves squad during the winter window.

Wolves news – January transfers

Having begun his tenure as Wolves boss with the side sitting at the bottom of the league, Lopetegui knew that new additions would be required if the Molineux outfit were to have any chance of Premier League survival.

After several new faces arrived, Wanderers now find themselves outside the relegation zone but still embroiled in a battle to stave off the drop from the Championship.

Taylor has also described Wolves’ “one step forward, two steps back” habit as a worry but still believes that the squad has enough to remain in the Premier League.

And the journalist has questioned signings such as Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia, who have “flattered to deceive”, in the same way Daniel Podence often has since his 2020 arrival.

What has Taylor said about Wolves?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “If I’m being honest, I think the recruitment was a bit scattergun in January.

“There have been some good signings like Craig Dawson. I think Cunha is another one who is a bit like Podence and is flattering to deceive a little bit. Sarabia is similar.

“They made a lot of changes to the team, but maybe Lopetegui just needs the summer to implement his ideas.

I don't see them as a team capable of going on a five-match losing streak. I think they will pick up points, and I think they will be okay.”

How have Wolves’ new signings performed this season?

Wolves’ new additions have enjoyed varying degrees of success since they arrived at Molineux, with most having been given some form of game time since January.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bentley is yet to make an appearance for the West Midlands outfit, though this is to be expected, having been brought to deputise for first-choice Jose Sa.

Cunha would have hoped for more success in front of goal, having hit the back of the net just once, whilst Sarabia will also have hoped to add to his singular strike.

Mario Lemina has found himself a spot in Lopetegui’s starting XI regularly and impressed the fan base enough to earn himself the player of the month award for his performances in February, whilst Joao Gomes scored on his full debut for the men from Molineux.

Craig Dawson has proved to be a smart addition to West Ham United and has added an element of experience to a youthful-looking backline and will hope to lead the side to Premier League survival.

It doesn’t look as if Wolves’ transfer business in January has added to their problems, but they will have certainly hoped that their attacking signings would have provided more impetus in the final third.