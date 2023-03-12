Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes will be “pushing” for a start at Molineux, with Wolves set to visit Newcastle United this afternoon, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old is yet to make Julen Lopetegui’s starting XI since his January arrival.

Wolves news – Joao Gomes

After a tense few weeks of negotiations with Brazilian outfit Flamengo, Wolves finally landed Gomes’ signature for a fee of £15m towards the end of the winter transfer window.

The midfielder had also gained interest from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon and despite his club being keen to do a deal with the French side, his heart was set on a move to Molineux.

Transfer insider Dean Jones had informed GIVEMESPORT that the Wanderers had even begun to search for alternatives to the South American talent before his services were eventually acquired.

But Gomes signed on the dotted line at Wolves, though he is yet to make a start for the West Midlands outfit, something which O’Rourke believes he will be “chomping at the bit” to do ahead of the side's trip to Newcastle this afternoon.

What has O’Rourke said about Wolves and Gomes?

When asked if Gomes could be looking to break into the side at Molineux, O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm sure he’ll be pushing for it. The Brazilian has made a few cameo appearances off the bench. I think he's had three appearances and he scored a late goal in that win at Southampton when he came on.

“He’ll be chomping at the bit to come into that Wolves side but it will be hard for him to break into a winning team after that big win against Tottenham last weekend.”

How has Gomes performed this season?

Gomes has been unlucky in the sense that he has joined a Wolves side who are in the midst of a good run of form, having won five Premier League fixtures out of their last ten.

The Rio de Janeiro-born starlet has made just three substitute appearances for the Molineux outfit but did manage to score a late winner in the side’s 2-1 victory at Southampton last month.

And despite only playing in 66 minutes worth of action, the midfielder has now been called up to the Brazil national side for the first time ahead of the upcoming international break later this month, indicating that he is thought of as an excellent prospect in his homeland.

Whilst Gomes will no doubt have been hoping to become a regular starter straightaway at Molineux, it looks as though he’s already made an impression on Lopetegui and his teammates, with the bright talent set for an exciting future.